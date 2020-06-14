Anurag Kashyap recalls fight with Karan Johar; I called him a fat kid, but people always knew I was childlike

Anurag Kashyap talks about his tussle with Karan Johar after he called him a fat child and the latter retaliated by calling him a psychopath.

Anurag Kashyap is credited for directing critically acclaimed films such as Gangs Of Wasseypur, Dev.D, Manmarziyaan, and more. His last outing was Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai that released on Netflix a few days ago. Before his successful stint as a director, Anurag Kashyap also dipped his toes in acting. In an interview with Sit With Hitlist, the 47-year-old helmer admitted. "I had just discovered theatre, and was told that you need to get pictures clicked, if you want work. I did, after collecting Rs 3000, which was a big sum then. And I started doing a lot of acting on stage, and I did some films."

The Manmarziyaan director has had many embarrassing and funny stories about his public statements and fights. He recalls one such fight with and reveals that he called him a fat kid and the latter hit back at him calling him a psychopath. "Karan Johar gave an interview calling me a psychopath. Till then we had not met. I called him a fat kid, who still thinks he is in school. Remember we had this fight in mid-day. I also said something about Anil Kapoor in the interview that became a headline. But people always knew I was childlike," he says.

Anurag Kashyap has also been fond of pulling off pranks. He recounted an incident where he ended up in 's bungalow Mannat using his college link as both of them studied at Hansraj college in Delhi University. "I was hungry and I walked into his house, using our college connection. I remember him feeding me. He only knew how to make omelette," Anuraj Kashyap revealed.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap REVEALS the reason why a lot of directors went away from Abhay Deol

Share your comment ×