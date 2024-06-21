Anurag Kashyap recalls his daughter Aaliyah 'hated' Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; says THIS

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture, Animal, has been a hot topic among cinephiles since its release. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role, Animal was criticised for allegedly glorifying gore violence, toxic masculinity, and misogyny by a section of the audience. Anurag Kashyap, however, supported the film and director Vanga as well.

His daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, has a different take on Animal. The filmmaker recently opened up about how Aaliyah criticised him for praising Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

Aaliyah Kashyap "hated" Animal, says Anurag Kashyap

During a new interview with YouTuber Janice Sequiera, Anurag Kashyap said that his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap disliked Animal. So much so that she called him out for supporting the film.

"My daughter called me out. She hated Animal," he said.

Kashyap then spoke about his picture with Sandeep Reddy Vanga that he posted on Instagram after their meeting.

The GOW director recalled that his friends also criticised him for posting the picture featuring Vanga.

"They all came home and asked me 10,000 questions. And I was like, tum baki sab toh chhod do, picture ka naam kya hail? (Leave everything else, what is the name of the film?) Animal. It's not called 'Human'. Why did the film become difficult? Because everyone's favourite Ranbir Kapoor played the role," he shared.

Advertisement

Anurag praised Ranbir Kapoor, who played his part with "conviction"

Elaborating his take further, Anurag Kashyap defended Ranbir Kapoor, saying that the actor performed his role with conviction rather than being "politically correct or diplomatically correct".

He (Ranbir) went all out to play a person who is problematic all the way, Kashyap added.

Earlier in May 2024, Aaliyah Kashyap, who called the film, Animal "horrible" and "misogynistic", quizzed her father, Anurag Kashyap, about the post featuring Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

To which, Kashyap had said that he liked Vanga and wanted to meet him to discuss Animal.

The 51-year-old filmmaker added that people will realise its impact 5–10 years later in the future.

More about Animal

Animal also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film is now getting its sequel titled Animal Park.

ALSO READ: Ratna Pathak Shah reveals she didn't watch Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; says, 'I saw its poster and...'