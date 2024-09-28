Anurag Kashyap recalls Nawazuddin Siddiqui was carrying Rajpal Yadav's suitcase when he first met him at railway station; shares he had 'no money for food'

Anurag Kashyap, who started his career as a co-writer with Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 film, Satya, is one of the most prominent filmmakers in Hindi cinema. Kashyap had written the dialogues for the film Shool in 1999. The filmmaker, who also worked as a casting director in Eeshwar Nivas' movie, recently shared that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was carrying Rajpal Yadav's suitcase when he first met him at a railway station. Kashyap recalled that Nawazuddin had 'no money for food.'

During his new audio interview with Rkz Theater on YouTube, Anurag Kashyap reminisced that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was accompanying Rajpal Yadav at a railway station as the latter was leaving Mumbai. Kashyap shared that during that time, Rajpal was depressed and had given up; Black Friday actor Ashraf Ulhaq recommended him to Anurag. The filmmaker continued that he met Rajpal and Nawazuddin at the railway station, and the latter was carrying his suitcase.

The Gangs of Wasseypur director reminisced that he gave Rajpal a "one-scene role of a coolie" in Shool and gave him a big break in Hindi cinema. Recalling his meeting with Nawazuddin, Kashyap added that Siddiqui requested him for a role after Rajpal was offered his part in the 1999 film.

"Nawaz said he has no money for food, so he will do anything. Nawaz was a waiter in a scene with Manoj (Bajpayee) and Raveena (Tandon); if you see, Nawaz was very thin," Kashyap revealed.

Ram Gopal Varma wrote and produced Eeshwar Nivas' directorial venture Shool. Manoj played the role of an honest police inspector, Samar Pratap Singh. Raveena was cast as his wife, Manjari Pratap Singh. Actor Sayaji Shinde played the antagonist role of Bacchu Yadav.

Coming back to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, after playing minor roles in films like Munna Bhai MBBS, Black Friday, Jungle, Shool, and Safarosh, the actor received his big break in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. He played the prominent role of Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur 2.

He has also worked in movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Manto, Raees, Badlapur, The Lunchbox, and many more. Nawazuddin was last seen in a supernatural horror film, Adbhut, last month.

