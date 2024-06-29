Anurag Kashyap recalls stranger entering his house to make him read script; here's what happened next

Anurag Kashyap is on a promotional spree for his recently released series, Bad Cop, these days. The celebrated filmmaker often shares anecdotes of his journey in the Hindi film industry through interviews. Kashyap recently gave an exclusive house tour to Pinkvilla where the audience learned about his space.

Anurag Kashyap has now recalled his encounter with a stranger at his residence.

Anurag Kashyap talks about an uninvited guest at his house

In a recent interview with comedian, Samay Raina, Anurag Kashyap recounted the incident when a stranger walked into his residence uninvited and asked the filmmaker to read his script.

"Ek bar toh ek aadmi mere ghar mein hi ghus gaya. Ghanti baji, darwaza khola, ghar mein ghus gaya. Bola 'sir meri script padhlo', toh maine kaha yaar 'kaun hai tu?' (Once a man entered my house. The bell rang, the door opened, and he entered the house. He said, 'Sir, read my script', then I replied, 'Who are you?')" Kashyap said.

Anurag recalled that the stranger repeatedly requested him to read his script and the filmmaker kept asking about the man. The filmmaker-actor remembered the man telling him that the latter's father was no more.

Anurag Kashyap remembers being "rude" to him

Anurag said that he expressed his condolences to the man's late father.

"I said, 'But that doesn't mean I have to read your script'. I was literally being rude to the man and threw him out of my house. Aisa hota rehta hai mere sath (these things keep on happening with me)," the Bad Cop actor added.

Anurag Kashyap was promoting Bad Cop with co-star Gulshan Devaiah on Samay Raina's Trash Talk with Samay.

When Anurag Kashyap got Naseeruddin Shah upset

A few days ago, Anurag Kashyap revealed that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was quite upset with him after he left his play to enter Bollywood. Kashyap referred to his big break as a co-dialogue writer in the 1998 film, Satya.

Anurag Kashyap is best known for movies like the Gangs of Wasseypur series, Gulaal, Ugly, Manmarziyaan, The Girl in Yellow Boots, Dev D, and Black Friday to name a few.

