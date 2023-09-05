Anurag Kashyap regrets not spending time with daughter Aaliyah during her early years: Imtiaz Ali has spent...

Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is one of the most profound filmmakers in the industry. His rich content driven filmography has not only introduced new faces in the industry but also proved that content is always the king when it comes to success of a film. The Gangs of Wasseypur helmer has always expressed his love for filmmaking. It is only his ‘passion’ for direction which led him to deliver several remarkable films that turned out to be extraordinary. However, amidst following his passion, the director regrets not being able to spend much time with his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap. Read on to know what he has to say.

Anurag Kashyap regrets not spending much time with daughter, Aaliyah

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Anurag Kashyap reveals that he regretted not getting to spend enough time with his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap while she was growing up. He shared that he believed in the old definition of fatherhood, which was to serve as a provider, however, he later discovered that all his daughter wanted was his time. He went on to confess his daughter spoke to him about this as well as he reckons how it might be late to apologize.

He further added that it was heartbreaking for him to realize that in order to spend more time with her; she would invariably have to be brought to his sets. He also realized that his filmmaker friend Imtiaz Ali, whose daughter is close to Aaliyah, has probably spent more time with her than he has.

Anurag Kashyap opens up on his biggest fear in life

In addition to this, the Black Friday helmer opened up on the fear of losing his loved ones the most.

Upon being asked what he is scared of the most, the filmmaker said, “I’m very scared of losing loved ones. I’ve realized after a long time in the sense that… In my process of pursuing this… One film after another, that so-called passion with which I actually enjoy making movies, I left a lot of things behind. I ignored a lot of things. Because when it really hit me hard… When my health slipped from my hand… It was so fast. Because I was working, I was doing yoga, I was swimming… I felt invincible. When it slipped out of my hands… It was like no amount of anything can save you. At that time you feel isolated, you feel alone. And then I realized I have isolated myself, in my pursuit for whatever I was doing. Constantly fighting to make my films my own way, everything…”

He further continued, “But there comes a point where I realize my daughter has suddenly grown up. I see her old pictures and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I miss this.’ I’m sitting with Aarti and Aaliyah’s friend Ida and Ida’s mom Preeti, and Imtiaz… And they’re all talking, and they have these memories of this holiday and this and that. And I’m sitting there and I’m wondering, ‘Where was I?’ And I realize Imtiaz has spent more time with my daughter than I have. And then it eats you up inside. You don’t even know whether to apologize, because it’s too late to apologize. My daughter is all grown up. She has forgiven me for explaining that I made low budget films. I had to do twice the amount of work. Or three times the amount of work. And she understood, but still, you know me. She came out and talked to me. Why were you always working so much? And I would try to, one could have made time.”

Anurag Kashyap discussed trolling his daughter faced due to him

Addressing the trolling his daughter faced on social media, the iconic filmmaker admitted that it was because of his rebellious attitude towards the powers , his daughter had to face the consequences. “People start attacking her, trolling her. She’s a social media kid. She gets affected by trolling. She started getting anxiety,” he revealed. It was then Anurag decided to be a mellow person and mostly retreat from social media.

About Aaliyah Kashyap:

Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media personality who enjoys a massive follower base on social media with over 331k followers. The only child of Anurag and his ex-wife, Aarti Bajwa, Aaliyah got engaged to her long time beau, Shane Gregoire earlier this year.





