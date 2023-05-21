Anurag Kashyap reveals Chiyaan Vikram was the first choice for Kennedy; Says 'He never responded'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently jetted off to France to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2023. His film Kennedy starring Rahul Bhatt, Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal will be premiered at Cannes 2023. Ahead of the premiere, Anurag spoke about his film in a new interview. He revealed that Chiyaan Vikram was the first choice for his film Kennedy. The South actor was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Anurag Kashyap reveals Vikram was the first choice for Kennedy

While speaking to Film Companion, Anurag even revealed that the film is titled Kennedy because of Vikram. He said that Vikram's real name is Kennedy. The ace filmmaker said, "I actually had a specific actor in mind when I wrote this film. Which is why the film is called Kennedy." When he was asked to name the actor, Anurag revealed, "Because that actor's nickname is Kennedy. The film was called Kennedy Project. It is Chiyaan Vikram. Chiyaan Vikram's real name is Kennedy. I reached out to him. He never responded. So then, I reached out to Rahul. I said 'Read it'. His reaction, his response was enthusiastic. And not like as an actor. And he was like, 'Yeh Kaun kar raha hai?' I said, 'Karega?' He said 'Me?' I said, 'Yes, but you will have to give it all'. And he was supposed to do some films. He gave eight months of his life to Kennedy."

Anurag's Kennedy has been selected for a Midnight Screening at Cannes Film Festival 2023. The film showcases an insomniac ex-cop, who is presumed to be dead for a long time, but still looking for redemption.

Meanwhile, on May 20, Anurag and Vikramaditya Motwane attended the premiere of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon at Cannes Film Festival. Anurag took to Instagram and wrote, "And my Bruce Wayne @motwayne came to @festivaldecannes for #Kennedy. While I wore this cool black suit from @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld he wore whatever Alfred @ishikamohanmotwane could put together for him . With us is our debutant producer @kabirahuja .. the man running the show @cinemakasam is missing because he was on the other side of the croisette .. this we are in for @martinscorsese_ ‘s “Killers of the flower Moon” .. uff what a film and how he does it again and again and yet again .."

