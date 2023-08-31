Anurag Kashyap reveals entire cast of The Archies called him 'uncle', THIS is what he did next

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most prolific filmmakers in Bollywood. He started out with Paanch which never got released. Eventually, he made several films that earned him acclaim. He is also called the poster boy of the independent film movement in the industry. Since he has seen so much, Anurag can be considered a senior in Bollywood. At least in terms of age.

Anurag Kashyap was called uncle by The Archies cast

In an interview with Zoom TV, Anurag opened up about the engagement bash of his daughter Aliyah Kashyap. He said that she had thrown the party for her friends and some adults whom she grew up with. He said, "When the party started, and the entire cast of The Archies walking in, one by one they walked up to me, and said: hello uncle, congratulations uncle. Everyone was like hello uncle." Kashyap added, "I was like okay today I got certified as an uncle. So I have just ordered an uncle hoodie."

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and it marks the debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina. It will release on December 7.

Anurag Kashyap talks about Karan Johar

In the same interview, Kashyap praised Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He said, "Karan Johar as I know has put himself out there totally to the point of being vulnerable." He further said, "This is the Karan I know. The businessman in him has not controlled-overpowered the director in him." Earlier, Kashyap had called it Kjo's best film and revealed that he saw the film twice in the theatres.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked Karan's return to the director's chair after nearly seven years. It was also released on the 25th anniversary of him as a director in the industry. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. Kashyap, on the other hand, is gearing up for the action drama Haddi. In the film, he is sharing the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Haddi is slated to be released on streaming on September 7. His directorial venture Kennedy had its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

ALSO READ: 'This is the Karan I know...': Anurag Kashyap heaps praises on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani