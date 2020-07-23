  1. Home
Anurag Kashyap reveals film choices determine success; Says Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor

During the interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur director said that an actor's success depends on the choices made. Anurag Kashyap also states that he had approached the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput for Hasee Toh Phasee.
5720 reads Mumbai Updated: July 24, 2020 12:13 am
The well-known film director, Anurag Kashyap said during an interview with NDTV that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor. During the interview, the Gangs of Wasseypur director said that an actor's success depends on the choices made. The director goes on to add that he had previously approached the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput twice for his films. But, Anurag Kashyap adds that the late actor did not want to star in his film. Hence, the director reveals that he did not approach the Kai Po Che star for the third time.

The director goes on to add during the interview that he had approached the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput for Hasee Toh Phasee. But the late actor dropped the film. Anurag Kashyap makes it a point to mention that he was not bitter and had moved on from that point. The Bollywood director also adds how the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput chose to star in the film Drive, over a film which was offered by the director. But, the director Anurag Kashyap says that Sushant Singh Rajput made the choices for his film career, just like any other actor would do.

The director goes on to add that Sushant Singh Rajput done good films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and PK, which featured Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma. Anurag Kashyap says that after the late actor did not get back to him over a film offered, he did not approach the late actor for the third time.

Credits :ndtv

