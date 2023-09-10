Anurag Kashyap reveals Gangs of Wasseypur first cut was over seven hours long; ‘Vikramaditya Motwane saved it’

Gangs of Wasseypur is one of the iconic two-part action crime movies produced, directed, and also written, to some extent, by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in 2012. Even today, you can hear cinephiles quoting dialogues from the film and talking about iconic characters like Sardar Khan, Faizal Khan, Ramadhir Singh, Sultan Qureshi, and Nagma Khatoon, among others.

The movie which stars Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles became one of the acclaimed films that won several accolades. Recently, Anurag Kashyap was in conversation with Cyrus Broacha on his podcast where he spilled the beans about the movie.

Anurag Kashyap says Vikram Motwane saved the film

While talking to Cyrus, the filmmaker said that the way he wrote the film, it could have ended up being a three-part movie. However, it was director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane who saved it.

Anurag said, “I just kept writing. I thought it would be three films. But somehow Vikram Motwane came in, saved it, and it ended up as two films. It could have been three films because my first cut was seven and a half hours long.”

Anurag further revealed that the iconic dialogue from the movie ‘Tumse na no payega’ wasn’t in the script but was improvised by actor and dialogue writer Tigmanshu Dhulia. Dhulia was also part of the film and played the role of Ramadhir Singh.

Talking about it, Anurag said, “It was not even me. Tigmanshu Dhulia improvised it. He was just so good and natural that we were like rolling with laughter. It was done there and then.”

Anurag Kashyap says he doesn’t share scripts with actors

The filmmaker says that he only instructs the actors on what not to do. Since they are free to experiment, it brings out the best in them. “The good scenes have come out of that only. Scripts should be just a map. That’s why I don’t share my scripts with actors.”

Anurag, who will be seen playing a negative role in Haddi, further divulged, “I do not give my script to actors because they memorize it so much. They also become very fixated. The dialogues and everything, they say it the same way. If the script stays with them for too long, they have rehearsed it so many times in front of the mirror that you just cannot alter them. I actually give them the wrong cues and the wrong things. I gave three different instructions to three different actors. So, what comes out is very organic. You can’t write it.”

