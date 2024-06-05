Anurag Kashyap reveals going through ‘extreme sickness’, depression for over 2 years; says he couldn’t sleep due to steroids

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has opened up about his health struggles, revealing he has endured "extreme sickness" recently. Despite this, he shared frustration about people not recognizing his situation and persistently approaching him to showcase their films. He also explained why he revisits his own films over watching new ones.

Anurag Kashyap on dealing with 'extreme sickness'

In March, Anurag Kashyap made a declaration on social media stating his exhaustion from mentoring untalented individuals and announced his decision to charge a consultancy fee. However, in an interview with Humans of Cinema, when questioned about the post, he clarified, "Nai wo filmmakers ke liye nai tha. Wo faltu logon ko bhagane ke liye tha. (That wasn't meant for filmmakers. It was aimed at getting rid of unnecessary individuals.)"

Anurag Kashyap further elaborated that there was a time when he had the time, energy, and willingness to support all kinds of independent filmmakers. However, he emphasized that people often overlook his current state and fail to inquire about his well-being. Discussing his health, he revealed, "I have gone through two and a half years of extreme sickness, dependency on medicines, I have gone through my whole phase of depression. In a phase like that, you have to prioritise yourself first. So, if I am not fully physically, mentally, emotionally healed.



He added, “If you see my interviews of last years, you will see it is on my face how unwell I was. Even then people come and ask you to read their script.I was like, I am on so many steroids that I am unable to sleep and on top of that I sometimes drink whiskey too to numb it.”

Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap on revisiting his old films

Anurag Kashyap also discussed his preference for revisiting his old films over watching new ones, mentioning a lack of mental capacity to engage with serious films. He conveyed that he couldn't bring himself to watch good films, finding solace instead in rewatching his own films. According to him, these films provided familiarity, and the sound of them made him feel like he was watching a film. He mentioned that these were films that didn't demand much mental engagement.

Kashyap elaborated that he simply didn't have the mental capacity to watch serious films right now, so he stuck to action films. He stated that his mind was currently focused there, and in the midst of this, people approached him. He further informed them that those times had passed, acknowledging that there was a period when he was doing these things because nobody else was, but now, there were plenty of others.

Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap revealed how many times people would start "showing up" at his house unannounced. The filmmaker recalled how a man, whom Kashyap didn't know, once rang his doorbell and said that he wanted to show him his film. Kashyap mentioned that he didn't even know the man, and he informed him that he might watch it if he felt like it and had the time.

However, the man insisted, saying, "No sir, you don’t understand, my father passed away." Kashyap mentioned that he didn't feel saddened by this. He expressed, "I said I am sorry your father passed away, but does it mean that I have to watch your film right now? Because I am dealing with a lot of my own sh*t."

Anurag Kashyap on professional front

The filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap, is currently anticipating the theatrical release of his next film, Kennedy. Expected to hit the screens this year, the Hindi-language neo-noir thriller stars Rahul Bhatt and received a standing ovation at its screening during the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 under the Gala Premier South Asia section.

Advertisement

Originally premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May under the Midnight Screenings segment, it has also been showcased at the Sydney Film Festival and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. In Kennedy, Rahul Bhatt portrays an insomniac ex-cop entangled in a corrupt system while seeking redemption. The film also features Sunny Leone, Mohit Takalkar, and Abhilash Thapliyal.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is going through depression, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood doesn't need Hulk or Iron Man: 'We have Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan'