Anurag Kashyap reveals he tried his best to sort things out between Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actors and have been locked into a war of word son social media since the last few days. It recently began when Kangana called the 'Thappad' actress a 'B grade' and a 'needy outsider'. Various other celebs have chimed in on the conversation and one of them is Anurag Kashyap who took to Twitter and said that he does not recognise this 'new' Kangana who was once a good friend.

Now, in a latest interview with NDTV, Anurag Kashyap has revealed that he tried his best to play peacemaker between the two actresses when things had initially soured between them. For the unversed, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel had called Taapsee a 'sasti copy' last year after the actress in an interview with Anurag had said that Kangana probably needs a 'double filter'.

The incident occurred while the duo were promoting Manmarziyaan and Taapsee was asked what product she would suggest Kangana Ranaut. Anurag revealed, "Kangana was hurt by that. I am saying okay, if you are hurt by that, I will apologize for that. That's what friends do. But she has gone on to a mode where 'If (you) are not with me you are my enemy'."

I saw Kangana’s interview yesterday. She used to be a very good friend of mine at one time. She used to encourage me by coming for my films. But I do not know this new Kangana. Anurag Kashyap

He further added that he tried to mend things between them but it did not work out. “Taapsee is also a friend and I said that two friends are there and why are they saying things to each other... I called her (Kangana) and asked her and she put the whole conversation on social media and I was just there like a friend trying to sort things out,” the filmmaker revealed.

Reacting to Kangana's latest explosive interview, Anurag has tweeted saying that before 2015 he had never heard Kangana say things like, "Learn from me, be like me," and since then to now, everyone who does not side with Kangana is mean and a sycophant.

