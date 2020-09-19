Anurag Kashyap reveals he wanted to cast Ranveer Singh in Bombay Velvet: Studios told me I wouldn't get money

Anurag Kashyap weighed in on the insider-outside debate and revealed that he once wanted to cast Ranveer Singh in Bombay Velvet but faced a tough time from studios.

Anurag Kashyap's latest interview with journalist Faye D'souza is like a deep dive into the Bollywood industry. The filmmaker has spoken on a variety of issues and one of them is the insider-outsider debate. Speaking about it, he revealed that is often referred to as an insider for his distant connection to Anil Kapoor's family, but Anurag added that there was a time when he wanted to cast him, but studios weren't ready.

Anurag said, “However much people call him an insider because of some remote connection, from two generations before, the man has struggled. Ranveer Singh was rejected in an audition in Shaitan. Ranveer Singh is an actor who when I wanted to cast him in Bombay Velvet, I had a tough time. My studios and nobody believed in me and told me they will not give me money if I made the film with him. So even that Ranveer Singh, that I know two personal stories of my own production that rejected him, he is a star today."

Further elaborating on the raging debate of nepotism, Anurag added that it is now a thing of the past since there are more opportunities today. “See nepotism was a debate of 2000, the early decade. Right now, with OTT coming into the picture, that debate is pointless. There are much more opportunities on OTT, there are much more outsiders coming in. That was the time I fought that battle."

He added, "When me and Kangana were friends and were like ‘We will do this film’. How many people believed in Queen? Nobody did. We went down and fought that battle. This industry was about supporting their people, like any other business."

