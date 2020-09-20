Anurag Kashyap reveals Parineeti Chopra refused to work with SSR in Hasee Toh Phasee as he was a TV actor

Anurag Kashyap, in his recent interview, recalled how he was supposed to work with Sushant Singh Rajput in Hasee Toh Phasee. However, destiny had its own plan.

Anurag Kashyap is one of the filmmakers in Bollywood who prefers wearing his heart on the sleeves. He is often seen sharing his views on several issues and is known to be unabashedly himself. And while Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case continues to be a hot topic of discussion for over three months now, the filmmaker was seen making some new revelations about the late actor’s journey in Bollywood. In his recent interview with journalist Faye D'Souza, Anurag revealed how Sushant had ghosted up on him a couple of times. He also revealed that had refused to work with the late actor in Hasee Toh Phasee since she didn’t want to work with a television actor.

In the interview, Anurag revealed that Sushant was supposed to play the lead in Hasee Toh Phasee. “We had to find an actress and we reached out to Parineeti Chopra. She said ‘I don’t want to work with a television actor’. So, we explained to her that who Sushant Singh is, he is doing Kai Po Che, he is doing PK and by the time Hasee Toh Phasee comes out, he will not just be a television actor. And she was doing a film called Shuddh Desi Romance and she must have gone and spoken to YRF, they called him and said ‘Why don’t you come and do Shuddh Desi Romance and not do that film?’ And he disappeared on us,” he recalled.

Apparently, this was the first time that Sushant had ghosted up on Anurag and the latter had no qualms. The filmmaker also claimed that the Kai Po Che actor ghosted up on him once in 2016 after he was approached for a movie wherein Anurag wanted an actor who can play someone based out of Uttar Pradesh. While this happened before the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, post the movie’s success, Sushant never called Anurag back.

Furthermore, Anurag emphasised that while the industry had witnessed the problem of Sushant ghosting people, nobody knew what he was going through. “Sushant Singh Rajput had six blockbusters. It would take another four years of films not working for him to write off totally. A lot of people at that time didn’t know what he was going through. It is only now that it has come out that he was dealing with depression. But the problem the industry had with him at that time was that he was ghosting people. The problem was not that he would misbehave. People who would meet him would say Sushant Singh Rajput is a great boy, who behaves very well, who is sensitive, who is nice. But he would just ghost and disappear,” he added.

