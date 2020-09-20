Anurag Kashyap reveals Parineeti Chopra refused to work with SSR in Hasee Toh Phasee as he was a TV actor
Anurag Kashyap is one of the filmmakers in Bollywood who prefers wearing his heart on the sleeves. He is often seen sharing his views on several issues and is known to be unabashedly himself. And while Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case continues to be a hot topic of discussion for over three months now, the filmmaker was seen making some new revelations about the late actor’s journey in Bollywood. In his recent interview with journalist Faye D'Souza, Anurag revealed how Sushant had ghosted up on him a couple of times. He also revealed that Parineeti Chopra had refused to work with the late actor in Hasee Toh Phasee since she didn’t want to work with a television actor.
In the interview, Anurag revealed that Sushant was supposed to play the lead in Hasee Toh Phasee. “We had to find an actress and we reached out to Parineeti Chopra. She said ‘I don’t want to work with a television actor’. So, we explained to her that who Sushant Singh is, he is doing Kai Po Che, he is doing PK and by the time Hasee Toh Phasee comes out, he will not just be a television actor. And she was doing a film called Shuddh Desi Romance and she must have gone and spoken to YRF, they called him and said ‘Why don’t you come and do Shuddh Desi Romance and not do that film?’ And he disappeared on us,” he recalled.
Apparently, this was the first time that Sushant had ghosted up on Anurag and the latter had no qualms. The filmmaker also claimed that the Kai Po Che actor ghosted up on him once in 2016 after he was approached for a movie wherein Anurag wanted an actor who can play someone based out of Uttar Pradesh. While this happened before the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, post the movie’s success, Sushant never called Anurag back.
Furthermore, Anurag emphasised that while the industry had witnessed the problem of Sushant ghosting people, nobody knew what he was going through. “Sushant Singh Rajput had six blockbusters. It would take another four years of films not working for him to write off totally. A lot of people at that time didn’t know what he was going through. It is only now that it has come out that he was dealing with depression. But the problem the industry had with him at that time was that he was ghosting people. The problem was not that he would misbehave. People who would meet him would say Sushant Singh Rajput is a great boy, who behaves very well, who is sensitive, who is nice. But he would just ghost and disappear,” he added.
Also Read: Anurag Kashyap: Govt wants distraction from issues & focus on B-town; Justice for Sushant is now drug scandal
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
Rhea is crying in jail. Have some sympathy for her. She is a sweet person.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
People ghost on you coz they dont like your movies ! Does not mean they have depression
Anonymous 3 hours ago
So? Tu Parineeti hai kya? Apni baat kar.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Parineeti is a third class actor
Anonymous 3 hours ago
It was a flop so good for him.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Anurag is still sore about Hassee to phasee, it came out years ago and he kept a grudge against Sushant for not doing it. These people are so petty.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Where is the grudge? He said he would offer films and then get ghosted in return. Do u know how to read things?
Anonymous 3 hours ago
But sidharth was the perfect choice, admit it Or not
Anonymous 4 hours ago
If this assualt charge is true, time to join RHEA. Rose's are red violets are blue , Anurag is going to jail too....
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Oh no, now the troll army will go after Parineeti. Oh well.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Yes the Beijing and Moscow troll farms are getting geared up.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Why would he work with a Parineeti Chopra when he can work with a Shekar Kapur. Remember this loud and clear, India and Hollywood’s top filmmaker Shekar Kapur wanted to work with Sushabt above all else. So shut up, Parineeti was a B grade actress. So wats ure point Pervert. Take care if ure own issues instead of shooting off a dead man’s chest. Have you got any spine?!?!
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Is SSR the only actor who ghosted on you Anurag? Most actors ghost on the director if they find a better opportunity elsewhere
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Shut up you pervert trying to malign the dead, how pathetic are you?? Sicko Deal with your own Metoo issues before judging others. Tapsee Pannu since ure such a feminist why do we not see you supporting Payal Ghosh?? Chaplusi.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
well well who was parineeti???....an office girl at some studio...and she has this arrogance. SSR had better background than her...even now she looks so constipated tucking her tummy in while posing just to prove she lost weight She never had a good career now none will be left
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Shame Parineeti and now nobody wants to work with you.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Oh please.. amir do it all the time .. no one calls him depressed or snob.. all of us what is good for us..may be he dint like the project