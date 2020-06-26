Anurag Kashyap reveals Ranbir Kapoor reminds him of Raj Kapoor as he shares a still from Bombay Velvet

Anurag Kashyap is all praises for Ranbir Kapoor and Satyadeep Mishra as he shares a still from the 2015 crime thriller titled Bombay Velvet. Check out his Instagram post.

Anurag Kashyap is considered one of the most notable filmmakers of the Bollywood film industry and how! He has produced and directed movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Queen, Udta Punjab, and many others most of which have been declared hits. A few days back, his directorial Gangs of Wasseypur featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, and completed eight years of its release into the theatres. Talking about the filmmaker, he is quite active on social media.

A little while back, Anurag Kashyap has shared a post on his Instagram handle which surely deserves your attention. The filmmaker has shared a still from his movie Bombay Velvet that was released in 2015. The black and white picture features and Satyadeep Mishra who are seen looking the other way. Talking about the same, Anurag writes in his caption, “Love this picture from Bombay Velvet Ranbir here reminds me of Raj Kapoor and @instasattu is like a young Iftikhar.”

Check out Anurag Kashyap's post below:

Although Bombay Velvet failed miserably at the box office, the star cast of the movie including Ranbir Kapoor and were highly appreciated for their stellar performances in the movie. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, the actor is currently gearing up for his next movie titled Brahmastra that has been produced by and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, , and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. He will then be seen in Shamshera co-starring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

