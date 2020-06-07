Anurag Kashyap REVEALS the reason why a lot of directors went away from Abhay Deol

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who has worked with Abhay Deol in Dev D opens up about working the actor and mentioned that it was painfully difficult to work with him. Read on to know more.

Abhay Deol who began acting at a young age in theatre productions at his school made his on-screen debut in 2005 with Imtiaz Ali's romantic comedy Socha Na Tha. After the modest success of his debut, Deol was praised for his performances in films such as Manorama Six Feet Under, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Dev.D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raanjhanaa and much more. The actor who has been away from the big screen for quite a while in an interview with HuffPost India said that he was too bullish on the success behind him. He deluded himself into thinking that now the big players would put their money on him and experiment. Maybe the very expectation that they’d see things his way was his arrogance.

The actor added that he could have played the game better. And could have secured himself in a bigger manner. But he did not. And that was his choice. He doesn't have any regrets. But looks like Anurag Kashyap with whom Abhay worked in Dev D had something different to say about the actor. Anurag Kashyap said to HT that it was painfully difficult to work with him. He didn't really have great working memories with him. And haven’t talked to him much since he finished shooting.

(Also Read: Anurag Kashyap says filmmaking process is changing)

He further said that Abhay wanted to do artistic movies but also wanted the mainstream benefits. The benefits and luxuries of being a ‘Deol’. He added, "He would stay in a five-star hotel while the entire crew stayed in Paharganj for a film that was made on a very tight budget. Also the reason a lot of his directors went away from him. He wasn’t there to promote Dev D. He dissed the film and crew a lot. He was gone a long time. It was because of something he was grappling with emotionally and personally and never talked about. He also felt betrayed by me about which he has never spoken to me ever."

Director of Manorama Six Feet Under Navdeep Singh also said that there’s a bit of pride and resentment in him which Navdeep thinks Abhay should get over. Ultimately everybody is connected to everybody, he thinks Abhay should just get back because he’s incredibly gifted.

Credits :Hindustan Times

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×