Anurag Kashyap reveals Shah Rukh Khan is like a ‘big brother’; Says SRK advised him to ‘not be on Twitter’

Did you know filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and superstar Shah Rukh Khan were both students of Delhi’s Hansraj College? Yes! Anurag Kashyap has often spoken about how SRK is his senior from Hansraj College, and that he is like a big brother to him. In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap spoke about the equation he shares with SRK, and how the superstar keeps advising him on what to do, and what not to do. Among the many things, Shah Rukh Khan once told Anurag why he shouldn’t be on Twitter. Anurag, who would often tweet about social issues on Twitter, had taken a break from Twitter a few years ago. Anurag Kashyap says Shah Rukh Khan has ‘given up’ on him

In an interview to Unfiltered by Samdish, Anurag Kashyap said that Shah Rukh things he doesn’t ‘understand things’ which is why he has ‘given up’ on him. Speaking about his relationship with Shah Rukh, Anurag said, “Woh to mere college ke senior hain. Unka phone ata hai toh main phone attend karne ke liye khada ho jata hoon (Shah Rukh is my senior from college, I stand up and take his call, whenever he calls me).” Anurag further added, “He (SRK) has given up on me. Unko lagta hai ki mujhe kuch samajh nahi ayega, mera kuch nahi ho sakta (Shah Rukh thinks I do not understand things). He is like a big brother, who keeps telling me what I must not do. He told me why I should not say somethings, why should I not be on Twitter.”

Anurag Kashyap says he avoided working with Shah Rukh Khan Anurag Kashyap further added that Shah Rukh Khan gave him advice on many things. He revealed that Shah Rukh Khan starrer Asoka was offered to him to write. “Pehle Asoka ayi thi mere paas likne ke liye. Unke bohot sare aise projects aate the, par main tabhi se thoda avoid karta tha. Woh Shah Rukh Khan hai, unka ek stardom hai, ek worldview hai. Main jaisi film banana chahta hoon, mujhe wahi banana hai (First Asoka was offered to me to write. A lot of his films were offered but I’ve always avoided them a little. Shah Rukh has a worldview, stardom, and I cannot make films that do him justice. I want to make films my way).” He said that not just Shah Rukh, but everybody who cares about Anurag wants him to see life the way they see it. “Aap bole na saving nahi karte ho, practical kyun nahi hote ho, everything that a normal person should do or must do in the eyes of the world, woh (Shah Rukh) bhi waise hai, sab waise hai. Mujhe waise jena hi nahi hai,” said Anurag.

