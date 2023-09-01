Anurag Kashyap reveals the REAL reason why Gangs of Wasseypur was 'taken off cinemas in nine days'

Anurag Kashyap is hands down one of the most influential filmmakers in Bollywood. Throughout his career, he has championed independent voices and has given chances to newcomers. As a filmmaker, he has delivered some really interesting films. One of them is the 2012 two-part crime saga Gangs of Wasseypur, which starred Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Anurag Kashyap reveals Gangs of Wasseypur was pulled down from theatres

In an interview with The Indian Express, Kashyap was asked if he feels his films don't resonate with the audiences in India. In response, he said that Bollywood is dominated by box office and stars. "Even theater owners don’t give space (in the north). Today, people talk highly about Gangs of Wasseypur, but it was taken off cinemas in nine days because a big film like Ek Tha Tiger was coming. It wasn’t the decision of a star or a producer, it was the decision of the theatres. If that film had done a business of Rs 26 cr in nine days, it would have done more if it got space."

Kashyap then emphasized the lack of cinema halls in India as one of the root causes of such instances. Gangs of Wasseypur was released in two parts on June 22 and August 8, 2012, respectively. Ek Tha Tiger, on the other hand, was released theatrically on August 15.

Anurag Kashyap opens up about his film with Kriti Sanon

In the same interview, he also spoke about his much-anticipated film with Kriti Sanon. He said he had finished wiring the script and was waiting to narrate it. Kashyap revealed that Kriti has been waiting for three years to hear the script. Earlier, there were rumors that it was an official remake of the Hollywood action flick Kill Bill. Later, the director refuted these claims.

Work-wise, Kashyap is acting alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the crime thriller Haddi. The film is slated to release on Zee5 on September 7. Meanwhile, Kashyap's directorial venture Kennedy premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival. It stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead.

