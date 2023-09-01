Anurag Kashyap reveals why actors were replaced in his films; says 'I just get extremely irritated...'

One of the renowned directors of Bollywood, Anurag Kashyap, is considered the most fascinating director for his work like Dev D and Gangs of Wasseypur. Undoubtedly, he has shown his range by making films on a variety of themes. Moreover, the filmmaker is also an amazing actor who has featured in films like AK VS AK, Akira, Made In Heaven, etc. Interestingly, Anurag will now be seen in Ajay Sharma's Haddi alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Anurag Kashyap reveals why his actors were replaced in many of his films

In a recent conversation with ETimes, Anurag Kashyap was asked to give an update on his upcoming film Leo: Bloody Sweet with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. To this, the filmmaker-actor replied, "Leo ke baare mein jo baat karni hai woh Lokesh karega (Whatever you want to talk about Leo, Lokesh will talk)." In fact, when he was pushed to answer if he had already shot for the film, he said, "Let Lokesh talk about it now... it is his film and it is his right to speak first about the film. When an actor speaks about the film before me, I just get extremely irritated and shelve the film. So, many actors have been replaced in my films as many actors went and spoke about the films before they were locked. I have done that in many films."

The filmmaker-actor has stopped working for free

During the interview, Anurag also shared that he has stopped working for free now. He said that he "hates" to write but when it comes to friends, he writes for them anyway because why would he charge from friends? He's not "money-minded". However, the Manmarziyaan director revealed that he has begun charging huge amounts for dialogue writing.

Anurag's desire to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj

In an early interview, Anurag Kashyap had expressed his desire to work with director Lokesh Kanagaraj because he gives "glorious" death to his actors, and interestingly, within a few days, it was reported that Anurag will act in Lokesh's Leo: Bloody Sweet.

Workwise, Anurag Kashyap will be seen in Akshat Ajay Sharma's Haddi alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Also, the filmmaker-actor is waiting for the India release of his film Kennedy.

ALSO READ: 'This is the Karan I know...': Anurag Kashyap heaps praises on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani