Anurag Kashyap reviews Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan itna haseen, itna sundar kabhi laga nahi hai

Today all eyes are only and only on Pathaan. It is Pathaan day and social media is only buzzing with Pathaan reviews. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham has attracted a major crowd to the theatres and the advance booking records have already been broken. Well, it is like a festival today for all the fans who have been waiting to see SRK on the silver screen for almost 4 years. Many fans have taken to their Twitter handles to share the first reviews of Pathaan but we caught hold of a video of popular director Anurag Kashyap walking out of the theatre after watching Pathaan. Scroll down to hear what he had to say about this action-packed movie. Anurag Kashyap reviews Pathaan

Anurag Kashyap, who has entertained us with some amazing Bollywood movies was here to watch Pathaan on the first day. As he was coming out after watching the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer, paparazzi caught hold of him and asked him about the film. Anurag started by saying, “yaar dekho Shah Rukh Khan itna haseen, itna sundar kabhi laga nahi hai to hum to usko dekhne aaye the aur dil khush ho gaya. Aur khatarnaak action hai, Shah Rukh ke liye pehli baar aisa role hai, mujhe nahi lagta hai unhone is tarah ka action pehle kabhi try kiya hai.” When paps asked him about the songs, the director replied, “Film me ek song hai ek baad me aata hai par khatarnaak action hai. John aur Shah Rukh ka action bahut khatarnaak hai.” When asked if it is different from other romantic films of Shah Rukh Khan, Anurag said, “Ye us tarah ki film nahi hai. Ye bilkul alag film hai. Ye War aur Tiger us zone ki film hai. Shah Rukh ko is tarah ki film karte hue pehli baar dekha. Par kya body banaya hai unhone, khatarnaak banayi hai.” Check out the video:

Fans dance outside Gaiety Galaxy to celebrate Pathaan’s release A popular Shah Rukh Khan fan page on Twitter with the name Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club took to their official handle and shared a fun video. In the video, we can see many fans gathered outside Mumbai’s popular Gaiety Galaxy theatre. They can be seen dancing right in front of a big SRK poster with Pathaan posters in their hands. Dhol can be heard playing in the background and fans can also be heard hooting and shouting in excitement. Well, we must say that SRK’s comeback has really made his fans excited and happy. Sharing this video, the fan page wrote, “BLOCKBUSTER MAUSAM AT #GAIETY!! Any @iamsrk release is a festival for SRKians and #Pathaan is no different! Full on celebrations have begun already!!”

