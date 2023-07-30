Anurag Kashyap reviews Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: ‘Best Karan Johar film’

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani finally released in the cinemas on Friday. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer has set the box office on fire and has been garnering excellent reviews from the general public as well as from the people of the film fraternity. Many celebrities including director Karan Johar’s industry friends like Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and others have given the film a lot of love in their reviews on social media. Now, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has given his detailed review of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Anurag Kashyap saw Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani twice

Director Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram on Sunday, July 30, and reviewed Karan Johar’s latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He called it Karan’s best film till date and also revealed that he saw it twice. He wrote, “Best @karanjohar film by far. He never leaves his world but he also does not hold back any punches. Also it’s the second KJo film that I bought the tickets for, that too twice and sending everyone that trusts me to go see.”

He also praised the performances of the lead couple Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as well as the realistic dialogues in the film. Anurag said, “Some super writing , a top of form @ranveersingh , ever so brilliant @aliaabhatt and their sparkling chemistry . After a long time I loved the dialogue writing in mainstream Hindi films where people talk like they talk. Kudos to @_ishita_moitra_ and @gogoroy.”

Anurag Kashyap praises Karan Johar for addressing social issues in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Anurag also appreciated the way multiple social issues have been addressed in the film, infused with humor. He said, “the way karan addresses all kinds of snobbery, all kinds of shame and phobias that come from our conditioning, the way he addresses our conditioning with all the humor and aplomb and joharisms.. was totally sucked in his world .. the high point of the film for me was @totaroychoudhury and @ranveersingh dancing to “Dola re Dola re”. And the whole monologue of Ranveer on how we cancel each other all the time or Alia’s rant post the Durga Pujo scene.”

He finished off by saying, “Thoroughly entertained and laughed and cried and believe it or not .. saw it twice .. the mainstream Hindi film I’ve been missing for so long .. the real @karanjohar that I know has fully put himself out there.”

For the unversed, Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap were once involved in a conflict but later went on to settle their differences. Anurag has also directed Karan in his film Bombay Velvet and has now strongly supported his latest film. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is running in cinemas now.

