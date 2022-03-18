Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap celebrates Holi with beau Shane and Khushi Kapoor; See PICS

The festival of colors, Holi is being celebrated today and social media is full of pictures from the celebration. The festival is fun to celebrate with friends and family members. And, our star kids are no different when it comes to enjoying and celebrating the occasion. Director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap shared some glimpses of her Holi celebration on social media. She enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, she treats her fans with glimpses of her life.

Aaliyah celebrated the festival with boyfriend Shane Gregoire and Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. In the pictures, the trio was all smiling as the Holi colors were all over them. In the second photo, she shared her main man’s smiling picture. And, in the third photo, Anurag Kashyap’s darling daughter Aaliyah was seen hugging Alaviaa Jaaferi. In other two pictures, she posed with her friends. The photos were full of fun. As soon as she posted the pictures, sweet comments flooded the comment section. A fan commented, “Happy Holi.” Another user wrote, “Wow, all looking beautiful.”

See Aaliyah Kashyap’s post here:

A few days ago, Anurag Kashyap had posted Aaliyah and her boyfriend Shane’s picture on his official Instagram handle. In the photo, Aaliyah and Shane were looking cute together. While sharing the post, Anurag Kashyap wrote, “It’s a bye bye dinner .. @shanegregoire leaves in the morning for a month.. and @aaliyahkashyap is gonna be sad...” The photo was liked by a sea of netizens and fans.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor will be making her debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial, adapted from the International comic book series, Archie. She will feature alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

