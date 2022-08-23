Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap kisses BF Shane Gregoire, showers love on his 23rd birthday; PICS

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has not forayed into the world of Bollywood, but she is a part of the limelight for sure. Aaliyah is quite active on social media, and often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her life. Be it her travel adventures or her goofy videos, she bares it all. Keeping up with this trajectory, Aaliyah has also not kept away her romantic life away from the public gaze too. She often shares mushy pictures and videos with her boyfriend of over two years, Shane Gregoire. Her followers too swoon over their romance and keep on coming back for more. And now, a few moments back, Aaliyah took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of photos, as she wished Shane on his birthday.

Aaliyah Kashyap wishes BF Shane Gregoire on his 23rd birthday

Some time back, Aaliyah shared a slew of photos on her Instagram space, featuring herself and Shane. In the first black and white photo, the lovebirds are seen sharing a passionate kiss with each other. In the next picture, Shane is seen picking up Aaliyah in his arms. The third photo showcased them gazing at each other as they sat at a restaurant. The next two photos featured the birthday boy with a friend and alone, in front of a wall, respectively. Sharing these pictures, Aaliyah also wrote a sweet note as she wished him on his birthday. It read, “happy 23rd birthday baby i love doing life with you!!! I love you so so much and I can’t wait to celebrate you today - your biggest fan (red heart emoji)”.

Among others, Shane also reacted to the post. He left a comment that said, “Aww thank you boobithan (red heart emojis) love you so much!” To this, Aaliyah replied, “@shanegregoire love you poopster."

Take a look:

On 15th of June this year, Aaliyah and Shane celebrated their second anniversary. Taking to Instagram, both the lovebirds shared a slew of cute photos and videos with each other showcasing their close bond. Aaliyah penned a sweet note wishing Shane on their special day. It read, “the most amazing 2 years of my life with my best friend & soulmate (purple heart emoji) happy anniversary my love, i love you forever.”

ALSO READ: Aaliyah Kashyap recalls having Rs 1500 in bank account: Couldn’t afford to get groceries, it was rough