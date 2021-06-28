Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap pays for the lunch; Father says ‘It’s worth keeping a record’

Aaliyah Kashyap takes her father, Anurag Kashyap, out for lunch and pays on her own, the director gets overwhelmed and shares a video.

Apart from being a skilled director, Anurag Kashyap is also a proud father. The director is spending some time with daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap in this lockdown. Aaliyah, just like her father, is also talented and runs a YouTube channel. Aaliyah has more than 68,000 subscribers on her YouTube and frequently shares content with her followers. Recently, the ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ director was taken out for lunch by daughter Aaliyah. Anurag felt overwhelmed when Aaliyah paid for the lunch on her own.

The director recorded the entire thing and posted it on his Instagram, in the caption he wrote, “So My daughter @aaliyahkashyap took me out for lunch after a long morning and paid for it from her own @youtube income ..it’s a first so worth keeping a record.” The video was garnered with respect and few funny comments. A user commented, “Such a proud moment”, “Yeah every dad's proud day!”, “Best moment for a daughter”, another user gave a hilarious comment, “Sir even when I wanna a treat my parents like this would you do me the honours by starring me as your next hero ?!”

Aaliyah Kashyap is currently on a holiday in Mumbai and is staying with her father and her boyfriend, Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah has a YouTube channel and shares videos every week about her daily life. Recently, Aaliyah celebrated one year of her relationship with Shane and shared a video of all her memories with him. Sharing the video Aaliyah wrote, “The best 365 days with my best friend that I wouldn’t change for the world. Thank you for loving me unconditionally & showing me a love like no other. I love you forever”.

