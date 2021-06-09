Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap shares a fake dating profile of hers; Says ‘This is not me’

Aaliyah Kashyap took to her Instagram handle to react to a fake dating profile of hers and informed everyone to block and report it. Check out the details.

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is an avid social media user. The young starlet has already garnered a massive fan base with her social media posts. The diva has a personal YouTube channel where she regularly shares nitty gritty about her daily life. On her channel, she has also shared videos with her parents, interacting in an interesting Question and Answer session. Now, the star kid took to her Instagram handle to react to a fake profile of hers on a dating site.

Aaliyah shared a screenshot of the profile on her Insta story and wrote a brief caption underneath to explain the situation. She said that a lot of people messaged her on the photo and video sharing platform to inform her that someone made a fake profile of her on a dating website. Along with the photo, the young diva wrote, “A lot of people DMed me that someone made a fake profile of me on the dating app ‘OkCupid’. This is not me pls block and report thank u very much.”

Meanwhile, in a video she posted on her YouTube channel, Aaliyah had opened up about trying to ‘stay away’ from her link with Bollywood. The starlet explained that while her parents are a part of the industry, she didn’t grow up with the Bollywood glamour. She said, “I obviously grew up watching my parents but for me, it seems normal because that is what I grew up watching.” She added that it isn’t something she gets fascinated by and it’s not something she wants to do.

