Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap spends THIS much money in a month

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. From chronicling special moments of her life to giving a sneak peek of her lavish getaways, Aaliyah keeps her followers updated about her whereabouts. Now, in her latest video, the filmmaker’s daughter shared details of her monthly expenditure. It so happened, that the star-kid hosted a Q&A session for her followers and one of them ended up asking Aaliyah how much she spends in a month.

Replying to the same, the star-kid said, “Way more than I should is the answer to that question. Mostly on just food and clothes. I online shop once every two weeks and order out at least three or four times a week, which is obviously not good. And I eat out a lot. Food and clothes are what I spend most of my money on and I am trying to cut back. Trying is the word there.”

During the same interaction, Kashyap also opened up about the new year resolution that she’s going to follow in 2022. She added, “One is definitely to be more consistent with working out and fitness because I have become so unhealthy. I eat and I don’t work out. Also, eat healthy. Just basically a healthier lifestyle, which is my New Year’s resolution every year, don’t really follow through on those ones but this year, I am determined.”

When asked the biggest thing that this year has taught her, Aaliyah said, “The biggest thing I have learnt, it may sound narcissistic, but I am a very strong person. I have realised I went through so much this year in my personal life, with my family, friends and a lot of other things that I don’t put on the internet. But I went through a lot of personal stuff, even with my mental health, which I have spoken about. The fact that I have pushed through and I am still here, I am proud of myself for that.”

