Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap spends weekend with his ex-wife Kalki Koechlin & her baby Sappho

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap spent this weekend with the filmmaker’s ex-wife Kalki Koechlin. Aaliyah is among the most star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although she has not made her Bollywood debut, she is a part of the limelight. Aaliyah is quite popular and active on social media, where she regularly shares pictures, videos, and life updates with friends, fans, and followers. Keeping up with this trajectory, Aaliyah dropped a slew of photos giving them a glimpse of her weekend on the ‘gram.

A day back, Aaliyah took to her Instagram space and shared the photos of her weekend with Kalki. The first picture was a striking selfie of the star kid. The next photograph showcased Kalki’s baby daughter Sappho smiling adorably at the camera. The third click featured Kalki chilling in the pool with Sappho. The actress looked pretty in a polka-dotted swimwear and a cap. The next photograph showcased their furry friend sitting on a bed, which followed another mirror selfie by Aaliyah, Lastly, there was a video featuring their pet having a wonderful time playing in the sea. Sharing these pictures, Aaliyah captioned the post, “weekend archive (bird emoji)”.

Take a look:

Anurag and Kalki parted ways in 2015. The actress then welcomed her first child Sappho with her partner Guy Hershberg in February 2020. Kalki had made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Kahsyap’s film Dev D. She will be soon seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which features Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav. The actress had recently shared a photo with Siddhant, where they were seen prepping for the film. Apart from this, she will also be seen in the second season of Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap celebrates Holi with beau Shane and Khushi Kapoor; See PICS