Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah marks 1 year of her relationship; Thanks BF Shane for ‘a love like no other’

Aaliyah Kashyap celebrates one year of relationship with her boyfriend and expresses her love for him on social media.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap has been in a relationship with her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah took to her Instagram and shared a mushy video of both. She captioned it as, “The best 365 days with my best friend that I wouldn’t change for the world. Thank you for loving me unconditionally & showing me a love like no other. I love you forever #1year”. Sharing the video montage of her relationship, Aaliyah referred to Shane as ‘best friend’ and thanked him for ‘showing her a love like no other’.

The couple is loved by Aaliyah’s followers and many users are commenting on her post. A user commented. “You guys are too adorable”, while another user wrote, “omggg congratulations!!you guys are adorable!!!” and meanwhile a fan wished them, “Happy 1st anniversary to you both. Loads of love!! Always stay together”. Aaliyah also has a YouTube channel and during a vlog, she revealed how she met Shane on a dating app and was the first to swipe right. In fact, Aaliyah went on to explain that it was after two months of talking that they finally met.

Take a look at Aaliyah Kashyap’s Instagram video- ( Click Here

Aaliyah told Imtiaz Ali’s daughter, Ida Ali, “I made the first move. We met after two months of talking and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was waiting for him to kiss me but I was like, he is not doing it. Because I think he didn’t know if I was comfortable with it or whatever, so I just went in for it.”

