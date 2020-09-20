  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anurag Kashyap’s first wife Aarti REACTS to sexual harassment allegations against him; Calls it ‘cheap stunt’

After Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual assault by Payal Ghosh, his first wife Aarti Bajaj came out in his support.
93064 reads Mumbai
Anurag Kashyap’s first wife Aarti REACTS to sexual harassment allegations against himAnurag Kashyap’s first wife Aarti REACTS to sexual harassment allegations against him; Calls it ‘cheap stunt’
  • 16
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, the industry has been brimming with opinions about the issue. While some have backed the actress and has demanded action against the filmmaker, many have come out in Anurag’s support as well. Amid this, the Gangs of Wasseypur director’s first wife Aarti Bajaj has reacted to the sexual harassment allegation levelled against Anurag and called it a cheap stunt. In fact, she supported her former husband and even called him a rockstar.

Aarti shared a screenshot of Anurag’s statement dismissing the allegations and wrote that the accusations made her angry in the first place but she ended up laughing over it. “First wife here.. You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice. If everybody spends the energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place. Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed then this. I am sorry that you have to go through this. That’s the level of them. You stay HIGH and keep using your voice. We love you.”

Take a look at Aarti Bajaj’s tweet supporting Anurag Kashyap:

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu had also extended support to the filmmaker and called him the biggest feminist she knows. “For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create,” she wrote.

Also Read: Taapse Pannu comes out in ‘friend’ Anurag Kashyap’s support; Calls him the ‘biggest feminist’ she knows

Credits :Aarti Bajaj's Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Anonymous 60 minutes ago

What I know from Industry insider that Anurag kashyup fall in and fall out of love very often and gets married again and again. Never heard of any sexual harassment case against him. This is pure politics by Kangana and her masters. Payel Gosh was planted by them. Kangana herself sent her nudes to Ranbir Kapoor. She is herself is a sexual harasser.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Completely TRUST Kashyap Such women weakens ME TOO movement.#SHAME

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Speaks volumes about this guy if the first wife has to say good things about him. There are classy women and classy relationships. Standing by someone being wronged irrespective Of disagreements to uplift them, is the way people should be. Something people like Kangana will never understand. She stands by and runs down people only for her personal gains and to settle scores.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

#IStandWithAnuragKashyap

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Next - Sexual harrassment allegations will be levelled against Anubhav Sinha, Tapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, et al. Or terrorism charges. I mean I'm all for 'I believe you' but not at such 'staged point in time.'

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I don’t believe payal Ghosh. That was too opportunistic. She is always looks for some attention. But I don’t like Anurag Kashyap either

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Bollywood wives club is the worst. They enjoy the perks of being Bollywood wives even after getting divorce. All money game. They divorce their husbands for the best reasons known to them & then being ex- wives defends their corrupt & perverted husbands acts as Sati Savitri. Hilarious & Ridiculous !!!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

it's disgusting and shameful on the part of women false allegations on men... such grave allegations... its because of women like them that women who actually suffer are denied justice... we wonder y the judicial system is so slow in such cases... here we have the answer... shame on kangana ranaut... for perpetrating hate..i hope her fanclub can atleast now see through the hidden agendas

Anonymous 3 hours ago

why do ex wives always come in support of their ex husbands??? Fear of losing alimony and monetary support?? So much for women empowerment!!!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Repeat after me : Kangana paid Payal for accusing Anurag Kashyap.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

One big worthless jobless vella gang

Anonymous 3 hours ago

No jobless Vella gang is the one distracting the country from real issues by demanding Rhea be in jail, demanding Y+ security And spewing hate on twitter. That’s the queen and her spoon’s.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Guess he treats his women with respect.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

He has a first wife and a child. And a second wife. Lucky man to get such good words from first wife. Child has to be protected too.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

BJP is getting frustrated

Anonymous 4 hours ago

The timing is funny. Not good funny

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement