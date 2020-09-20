Anurag Kashyap’s first wife Aarti REACTS to sexual harassment allegations against him; Calls it ‘cheap stunt’
Ever since Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, the industry has been brimming with opinions about the issue. While some have backed the actress and has demanded action against the filmmaker, many have come out in Anurag’s support as well. Amid this, the Gangs of Wasseypur director’s first wife Aarti Bajaj has reacted to the sexual harassment allegation levelled against Anurag and called it a cheap stunt. In fact, she supported her former husband and even called him a rockstar.
Aarti shared a screenshot of Anurag’s statement dismissing the allegations and wrote that the accusations made her angry in the first place but she ended up laughing over it. “First wife here.. You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice. If everybody spends the energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place. Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed then this. I am sorry that you have to go through this. That’s the level of them. You stay HIGH and keep using your voice. We love you.”
Take a look at Aarti Bajaj’s tweet supporting Anurag Kashyap:
Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu had also extended support to the filmmaker and called him the biggest feminist she knows. “For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create,” she wrote.
Anonymous 60 minutes ago
What I know from Industry insider that Anurag kashyup fall in and fall out of love very often and gets married again and again. Never heard of any sexual harassment case against him. This is pure politics by Kangana and her masters. Payel Gosh was planted by them. Kangana herself sent her nudes to Ranbir Kapoor. She is herself is a sexual harasser.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Completely TRUST Kashyap Such women weakens ME TOO movement.#SHAME
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Speaks volumes about this guy if the first wife has to say good things about him. There are classy women and classy relationships. Standing by someone being wronged irrespective Of disagreements to uplift them, is the way people should be. Something people like Kangana will never understand. She stands by and runs down people only for her personal gains and to settle scores.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
#IStandWithAnuragKashyap
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Next - Sexual harrassment allegations will be levelled against Anubhav Sinha, Tapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, et al. Or terrorism charges. I mean I'm all for 'I believe you' but not at such 'staged point in time.'
Anonymous 2 hours ago
I don’t believe payal Ghosh. That was too opportunistic. She is always looks for some attention. But I don’t like Anurag Kashyap either
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Bollywood wives club is the worst. They enjoy the perks of being Bollywood wives even after getting divorce. All money game. They divorce their husbands for the best reasons known to them & then being ex- wives defends their corrupt & perverted husbands acts as Sati Savitri. Hilarious & Ridiculous !!!
Anonymous 3 hours ago
it's disgusting and shameful on the part of women false allegations on men... such grave allegations... its because of women like them that women who actually suffer are denied justice... we wonder y the judicial system is so slow in such cases... here we have the answer... shame on kangana ranaut... for perpetrating hate..i hope her fanclub can atleast now see through the hidden agendas
Anonymous 3 hours ago
why do ex wives always come in support of their ex husbands??? Fear of losing alimony and monetary support?? So much for women empowerment!!!
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Repeat after me : Kangana paid Payal for accusing Anurag Kashyap.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
One big worthless jobless vella gang
Anonymous 3 hours ago
No jobless Vella gang is the one distracting the country from real issues by demanding Rhea be in jail, demanding Y+ security And spewing hate on twitter. That’s the queen and her spoon’s.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
Guess he treats his women with respect.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
He has a first wife and a child. And a second wife. Lucky man to get such good words from first wife. Child has to be protected too.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
BJP is getting frustrated
Anonymous 4 hours ago
The timing is funny. Not good funny