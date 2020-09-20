Anurag Kashyap’s first wife Aarti REACTS to sexual harassment allegations against him; Calls it ‘cheap stunt’

After Anurag Kashyap was accused of sexual assault by Payal Ghosh, his first wife Aarti Bajaj came out in his support.

Ever since Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, the industry has been brimming with opinions about the issue. While some have backed the actress and has demanded action against the filmmaker, many have come out in Anurag’s support as well. Amid this, the Gangs of Wasseypur director’s first wife Aarti Bajaj has reacted to the sexual harassment allegation levelled against Anurag and called it a cheap stunt. In fact, she supported her former husband and even called him a rockstar.

Aarti shared a screenshot of Anurag’s statement dismissing the allegations and wrote that the accusations made her angry in the first place but she ended up laughing over it. “First wife here.. You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice. If everybody spends the energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place. Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed then this. I am sorry that you have to go through this. That’s the level of them. You stay HIGH and keep using your voice. We love you.”

Take a look at Aarti Bajaj’s tweet supporting Anurag Kashyap:

Meanwhile, had also extended support to the filmmaker and called him the biggest feminist she knows. “For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create,” she wrote.

Also Read: Taapse Pannu comes out in ‘friend’ Anurag Kashyap’s support; Calls him the ‘biggest feminist’ she knows

Share your comment ×