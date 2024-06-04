Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood doesn't need Hulk or Iron Man: 'We have Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan'

Ace filmmaker and director Anurag Kashyap, renowned for his unconventional films, recently discussed the prevalent trend of hero-worshiping actors in the film industry. Kashyap delved into the psychology of fans, pointing out that while Hollywood boasts superheroes like Iron Man and Hulk, Hindi cinema relies on megastars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Scroll down to read the full story!

Anurag Kashyap talks about superheroes of Bollywood

In a recent chat with Humans of Cinema, Anurag Kashyap remarked that India is a country of hero worshippers, with people often feeling deprived and lacking in self-esteem and confidence, thus needing heroes. He explained that this is why Indian films feature larger-than-life heroes and noted that actors in India would rarely cover their faces while playing superheroes, as it is important to show their faces.

Kashyap further elaborated that while other countries have superheroes like Iron Man, India has its own versions of megastars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He emphasized that India doesn't need superheroes like Iron Man and Hulk because it has icons like Sunny Deol, who, according to him, surpasses even the Hulk.

Kashyap concluded by saying that this need for heroes is ingrained in everyone, as it helps people feel better about themselves and fuels their fantasies of doing something heroic, which is a common dream among average Indians.

Anurag Kashyap on entourage cost and big budget flops

In the same interview, Anurag Kashyap explained that many big-budget films flop because funds are spent on unnecessary extravagances, not just the film itself. He emphasized that filmmaking is serious work, not a holiday. Kashyap noted that significant portions of the budget go to paraphernalia and entourages, citing examples like sending a car hours away for a five-star burger.

Anurag Kashyap on the work front

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is set to direct an upcoming thriller, promising a star-studded extravaganza! Leading the cast are Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, alongside an impressive ensemble including Saba Azad, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Sapna Pabbi, Ankush Gedam, Jaimini Pathak, Nagesh Bhonsle, and Ghanshyam Garg.

