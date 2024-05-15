Anurag Kashyap says he is ‘not a relationship person’; calls himself ‘terrible parent’; here’s why

Anurag Kashyap is an acclaimed filmmaker who started his creative journey in the industry by being a screenwriter for many projects. He has been married twice and has a daughter Aaliyah Kashyap from her first wedding with film editor Aarti Bajaj.

During a candid chat with his daughter on her podcast, the director opened up about his past relationships and revealed why he thinks of himself as a ‘terrible father’. Read on!

Anurag Kashyap says he is not a ‘relationship person’

In her recent podcast, Aaliyah Kashyap invited the most special person in her life, her father Anurag Kashyap to talk about his life to her openly. While touching upon several personal issues, the daughter asked her father how his two divorces impacted him and if he wanted to get married again for the third time.

Responding to this query, the Dev.D director stated, "I have realized that I am not a relationship person." Backing his opinions, he reasoned that he could not because of his obsession with his work and the kind of films he makes. According to him, he would have been very good in relationships if he had been born in Europe and made films there.

Anurag Kashyap further divulged, “Because there is a royalty system. Because the money would keep coming in. But here, there is no royalty, there’s no system like that. So, I have to make more films at a higher frequency as compared to someone who is working with a big star, who is making one film in five years.”

Kashyap first married Aarti Bajaj and was blessed with Aaliyah Kashyap with her. But sadly, the couple parted ways in 2009. He then married actress Kalki Koechlin but they got divorced in Mumbai in 2015. When questioned if he would ever want to get married again, the director was quick to reply, “I don’t think so.”

Anurag Kashyap shares why he thinks he is a ‘terrible father’

Further, in the same podcast, the father-daughter duo discussed about parenting. Aaliyah asked Anurag to share what kind of a parent he thinks he was to her. Anurag described himself as a “terrible parent” and responded, “I think I have been like a friend to you that actually a father and I know you miss that. Your mother has actually been your mom. She has been my mom and for a couple of years, she was also my dad.” He further added, “I think I am a terrible father. I am a set father.”

However, Aaliyah opined otherwise and said that the fact that he was a friend to her and not a father shows how wonderful he was with her. Aaliyah then funnily took his case and stated that she wanted another sibling from either of her parents. “I just want a sibling. Since I was a kid, I was an only child. I thought since you and mom are divorced, both of you will date different people and I will get at least one sibling from one of you,” the youngster quipped.

To this Anurag said, “Your father is too old to father a child.” On the work front, Anurag is busy with his upcoming Tamil film as an actor titled One 2 One. He rose to fame as a filmmaker with the two-part crime movie Gangs of Wasseypur.

