Anurag Kashyap says he missed watching Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan; 'I'm happy that people...'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been soaring at the box office ever since it hit the theaters. The movie has garnered immense appreciation from every nook and corner of the Bollywood industry while also grabbing the eyeballs of fans. While the movie received a tremendous amount of love from fans and celebrities, film director Anurag Kashyap has also expressed excitement about the soaring success of the film. Mentioning how he could not watch the movie owing to his packed travel schedule, he expressed elatement stating that it was “good” that the movie houses were “packed”.

Anurag Kashyap reveals excitement about soaring success of Jawan

Action-packed Jawan had given just the right amount of adrenaline rush to the audience watching the film. The movie, which starred Shah Rukh Khan playing dual roles, gained enormous love, and the next in line to heap praises on the film is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. In a recent interview with India Today, the director unboxed his excitement about Jawan’s success and said, “I have been traveling so much I did not get a chance to see 'Jawan'. I will watch the movie soon and post a review. But I am happy that people are going to cinemas because of him. That's the most amazing thing. There were packed houses which is so good."

More about Jawan

Loaded with a bunch of talented actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra, the movie marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Atlee, who is an eminent South director. Remarkably, the movie revolves around Shah Rukh Khan’s character Azad, who wants to correct the wrong happenings in society while keeping a promise he made to his mother several years ago. Later, he comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee, who has made many suffer, including Vikram Rathore, who is Azad’s father. Notably, both the characters - Azad and Vikram, have been portrayed by King Khan in the film.

