Anurag Kashyap says he never attempted to work with big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan; Here's why

Anurag Kashyap is a well-known filmmaker in Bollywood known for making some very memorable films. He started his journey as a director with Paanch in 2003 and went on to make successful films like Kennedy, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dobaaraa, Black Friday, Lust Stories, Manmarziyaan, Masaan, Bombay Talkies, and more, which have had a significant impact on Indian cinema. Anurag was last seen in his recent film Haddi alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He's famous for his unique way of making films and for giving opportunities to new talent. Kashyap has already made a big mark on the industry that won't be forgotten. Only recently, the filmmaker opened up about why he has never worked with the big stars.

Anurag Kashyap reveals why he has never worked with the big stars Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan

During a recent chat with Puja Talwar, Anurag Kashyap revealed the reason why he never attempted to work with the big stars. He said, “Though I came here to make films, there was a time when I succumbed to it (the habit of chasing stars). Everybody was telling me, ‘Without stars you are doing this… imagine what you will do with stars’. That’s when the tide turns the other way and the slide starts.”

Mentioning about catering to the actor’s fanbase, the filmmaker added, “I don’t know how to do that.” He continued, “If you don’t cater to their fanbase while working with a star, they will cancel you. And, my film did get canceled because I was making my own movie. I am not catering to anybody’s friends or fanbase.”

The filmmaker further shared, “There’s no such practice in other countries. So, there you have more freedom and actors also play around. We are driven by hero-worshipping here.”

Anurag Kashyap revealed that Salman Khan fans 'went after director Kabir Khan' after Tubelight

Speaking about OTT films and series, Anurag Kashyap said, “OTTs have just thrown open a space for OTT stars too and equalized the game. It ensured that good actors were getting better roles and better pay cheques. Now, a Pankaj Tripathi or a Nawazuddin Siddiqui can lead a film.”

The filmmaker also spoke about how big stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan never try to disappoint their fan bases and revealed, “Even when they are experimenting or playing around, they think a lot because if their fanbases get upset, they react very strongly. They go after everyone. After Tubelight, Salman Khan fans went after director Kabir Khan.”

Haddi was released on September 7, this year and is streaming on the popular streaming platform ZEE5.

