Anurag Kashyap says he's happy in Maharashtra: I don't totally agree with Uddhav Thackeray but feel safer here

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has always been known for his opinion on several issues and many times, he uses his Twitter handle to share his take on things. In a recent interview, the Mamarziyaan director spoke about his political take and claimed that he doesn't side with anyone and also mentioned that he feels safe in Maharashtra as he can speak without fear. Further, he said that Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has changed his perception of the party Shiv Sena.

Talking about it, Anurag said that due to several things, his perception about Shiv Sena has undergone a change and that Uddhav Thackeray is the reason. Further, Kashyap added that he feels safe in the city and can say what he wants to without fear. He said he may not agree with the Chief Minister of things but still he feels safer as he can speak without fear. Criticising the government, he claimed that they are trying to distract people from the real issues and focus just on Bollywood. He further said he is not pro Congress. He said he is anti the way the government is functioning.

Talking about Maharashtra, Anurag said,“I am very happy in Maharashtra, because whatever my perception of Shiv Sena in the past, for me an Uddhav Thackeray is much better than that. He has changed the perception. I feel much safer here. Even though I disagree with him. I totally demolishment, I totally do not condone Sanjay Raut calling Kangana ‘haramkhor.’ I do not condone that. I totally disagree with that. But I still feel safer. I can say this out without fear. I said this.”

In the same chat, Anurag even opened up not picking sides. He said that if he disagrees with something, he speaks about it. He claimed that today, he is confused about who he should vote for. He further spoke about several issues like casting couch, how the government may be using Bollywood as a distraction from real issues like COVID 19 and more. Meanwhile, Anurag recently tweeted and mourned the loss of the US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. The filmmaker often engages in tweet exchanges with several celebs on social media and recently, his exchange with went viral on social media.

