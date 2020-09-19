  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anurag Kashyap says he's happy in Maharashtra: I don't totally agree with Uddhav Thackeray but feel safer here

Anurag Kashyap spoke about his take on politics in a recent interview and claimed that he is happy that he can speak without fear in Maharashtra. He further said that Uddhav Thackeray has changed his perception of Shiv Sena.
117684 reads Mumbai Updated: September 19, 2020 07:08 pm
Anurag Kashyap on Uddhav Thackeray and MaharashtraAnurag Kashyap says he's happy in Maharashtra: I don't totally agree with Uddhav Thackeray but feel safer here
  • 12
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has always been known for his opinion on several issues and many times, he uses his Twitter handle to share his take on things. In a recent interview, the Mamarziyaan director spoke about his political take and claimed that he doesn't side with anyone and also mentioned that he feels safe in Maharashtra as he can speak without fear. Further, he said that Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has changed his perception of the party Shiv Sena. 

Talking about it, Anurag said that due to several things, his perception about Shiv Sena has undergone a change and that Uddhav Thackeray is the reason. Further, Kashyap added that he feels safe in the city and can say what he wants to without fear. He said he may not agree with the Chief Minister of things but still he feels safer as he can speak without fear. Criticising the government, he claimed that they are trying to distract people from the real issues and focus just on Bollywood. He further said he is not pro Congress. He said he is anti the way the government is functioning. 

Talking about Maharashtra, Anurag said,“I am very happy in Maharashtra, because whatever my perception of Shiv Sena in the past, for me an Uddhav Thackeray is much better than that. He has changed the perception. I feel much safer here. Even though I disagree with him. I totally demolishment, I totally do not condone Sanjay Raut calling Kangana ‘haramkhor.’ I do not condone that. I totally disagree with that. But I still feel safer. I can say this out without fear. I said this.”

I am very happy in Maharashtra, because whatever my perception of Shiv Sena in the past, for me an Uddhav Thackeray is much better than that
Anurag Kashyap

In the same chat, Anurag even opened up not picking sides. He said that if he disagrees with something, he speaks about it. He claimed that today, he is confused about who he should vote for. He further spoke about several issues like casting couch, how the government may be using Bollywood as a distraction from real issues like COVID 19 and more. Meanwhile, Anurag recently tweeted and mourned the loss of the US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. The filmmaker often engages in tweet exchanges with several celebs on social media and recently, his exchange with Kangana Ranaut went viral on social media. 

Also Read|Anurag Kashyap: Govt wants distraction from issues & focus on B-town; Justice for Sushant is now drug scandal

Credits :Faye D'Souza chatGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Anonymous 2 hours ago

The gumption this guy has to say what he saying.. Yes, Mumbai is for all and your anti national views are not hidden. You may have forgotten that you had asked the PM for protection in reference to your daughters safety...Now its a different tune, because one low life is supporting another low life (CM)

Anonymous 2 hours ago

The movie mafia team is a laughing stock , because Kangana took on Maha Govt now Maha Govt is the best! Tomorrow if kangana says something bad against modi, the same gang will praise modi work will applaud him and treat him as best PM. Same with Karan, earlier he was against their idea of groupism, now he and his girls punnu Swara adore Karan, so desperate to get brownie points, they have no spine to fight , they are very weak so they play slaves to Mafias.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Mumbai is safer than any other city in the World. #IAmMumbaikar #ILoveMumbai #AamchiMumbai

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Anurag, You may feel as you like because you people are Hand in Glove. When you are in Dirt and Filth seems everything is okay for you as your system is going to be ripped apart and time will surly prove you and your like minded people who conscience in dead Be ready to face the music, you covered your movies and your creativity doesn't attract the command people of India

Anonymous 3 hours ago

As long as he’s safe it’s good.. nice logic. He means he can spew venom on PM, but is scared of uttering any word against his CM coz of obvious reasons.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Mumbai = Bollywood Bollywood = Mumbai

Anonymous 3 hours ago

If Mumbai is in Maharashtra then dont forget Maharashtra is in Country called India and according to that Maharashtra and Mumbai belongs to all Indian brothers and sisters. We dont need any other identity other than Indian. Proud to be an Indian. Thank you.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Looks like he got a approval from Sanjay Raut before this statement.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

no intolerance now wow

Anonymous 4 hours ago

You feel safer because you are in criminals teams,only those who oppose criminals are not safe.You do not have a close one assasinated,raped ,beaten and hanged thats why you do not bother about others, you're so evil that all you do is defending criminals day and night , maybe you're safe today but for how long will you be? Not sure Karma will allow you to be free and safe like this.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

He called PM terrorist,why his house not yet demolished? why no cases on him? From being KJO bootlicker to shiv sena bootlicker , he has literally sold his soul.

Anonymous 4 hours ago

#ILoveMumbai #AamchiMumbai

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement