Anurag Kashyap says it 'bothers' him when someone accuses him of something inappropriate

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He has directed several movies including Manmarziyaan, Saand Ki Aankh, Gangs of Wasseypur, and others. He is currently busy promoting his upcoming venture Dobaaraa. Recently, Anurag Kashyap broke his silence on the #MeToo Movement during an interview and clarified several things.

In a YouTube interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anurag Kashyap said that it bothers him when someone accuses him of something inappropriate as he was a victim of abuse in his past. The Gangs of Wasseypur director said, "That (the accusation) bothers me a lot. I come from a history of abuse so I understand what abuse is. So when someone accuses me of such allegations, it bothers me. You accuse me of murder, you accuse me of anything, I don’t care but when I am accused of something inappropriate and improper like that, it bothers me and it makes me very angry. Because I come from abuse, I have been abused so I understand what that means."

He further said, "That last thing you want to do is do that to someone else, and when somebody says that, it bothers me."

Talking about his upcoming directorial Dobaaraa, the film marks Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s third collaboration after Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh. The movie is said to be a new-age thriller. It is slated to hit the screens on August 19 this year. Interestingly, apart from Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa will also mark Taapsee’s reunion with Pavail Gulati. To note, Taapsee and Pavail had earlier shared the screen in Anubhav Sinha’s 2020 release Thappad. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s ATHENA.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu & Anurag Kashyap want fans to boycott Dobaaraa; Here’s why