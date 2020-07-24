Anurag Kashyap says Kangana Ranaut wanted Saand Ki Aankh director to change film's plot to solo lead for her

  1. Home
In a recent interview, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap opened up about nepotism in Bollywood and how big stars can empower newcomers. While chatting, Anurag also shared that when Saand Ki Aankh director Tushar Hiranandani approached Kangana Ranaut for the role in the film, she had a condition for it.
Back in 2019, a film that had become the center of all debates due to the age of the lead stars was Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. The film was based on the real-life story of shooter dadis played by Taapsee and Bhumi on screen. While many questioned back in 2019 as to why senior stars were not cast in the lead roles, back then it was also revealed by Rangoli Chandel that Kangana Ranaut was also offered Saand Ki Aankh but she did not do it as she wanted a senior star to be cast in the role. Now, in a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap, who produced the film, revealed the story behind it.

In an interview with NDTV, Anurag said that when Tushar Hiranandani offered Kangana the film, she loved the script. Kashyap said that Kangana loved the script so much and that she asked the director to change the plot to a young solo lead film for her. Further, commenting on Kangana and her films, Anurag said that now, all her films have become about herself. He even said that Kangana considers herself a big star but questioned about her empowering people or not. 

Anurag said, “When Saand Ki Aankh script was pitched by Tushar to Kangana, she said the story is great but what is the need for two characters? Make them one and young and I will do it. All her films have now become about herself. She thinks probably that is how stars make films. She is such a big star but is she empowering people?”  Last year, when the debate had begun on social media over the casting of young stars for senior roles in Saand Ki Aankh, Kangana’s sister Rangoli had expressed her thoughts in series of tweets, “It’s heartbreaking to see how our media first killed MeToo in India now making a joke out of feminism, Vikas Bahl and the director of this movie wanted Kangana to do this film, she clearly told them to cast older woman and fight agism and sexism in Bollywood…Even today Kangana feel Ramya Krishnan and Neena Gupta ji would have been a far better option, and they have a great market value, why can’t they be mainstream actresses??”

When Saand Ki Aankh script was pitched by Tushar to Kangana, she said the story is great but what is the need for two characters? Make them one and young and I will do it
Anurag Kashyap

Anurag spoke about Kangana and Saand Ki Aankh debate in the interview in connection to the actress’s stance in the insider-outsider issue in her interviews post Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Post Sushant’s demise, Kangana released a video and questioned why certain award shows did not recognize his films like Chhichhore and gave all the awards to Gully Boy. Kangana even went onto take a stand for Sushant and has been seeking justice for the late actor post his tragic and untimely demise.

