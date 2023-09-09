Anurag Kashyap says people used to question his morality after watching his films: ‘What kind of a guy….’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has directed a number of movies, and is best known for his films such as Gangs Of Wasseypur, Dev D, Raman Raghav 2.0, and others. Anurag Kashyap has seen his fair share of ups and downs in the industry, and while he made his directorial debut with the film Paanch, it never had a theatrical release due to censorship issues. In a recent conversation, Anurag Kashyap talked about how difficult it was initially to get his films to release in cinema halls. He also said that people used to question his morality after watching his films.

In a conversation with Cyrus Broacha on his podcast Cyrus Says, Anurag Kashyap opened up on how Paanch never made it to the big screens. He said that the film is available on YouTube. Cyrus asked, “Everyone's seen it, it's there, but you don't make money?” to which Anurag replied, “No, I never would have made money on it because I was not the producer. Even if the film would've made money, I wouldn't have because as a debut director, I was just grateful that my film got made. But the film never came out. And it's not in my hand. Producers have to release it.”

Cyrus said that most of Anurag’s films which couldn’t be released in theaters, were released on piracy websites. The filmmaker agreed to this and said, “That’s the story of my life.” He also agreed with Cyrus when he mentioned that he earned only one-eighth of what he should’ve earned as most of his films were released on piracy websites. He said that when That Girl In Yellow Boots came out, people questioned his morality and character. “They used to question my morality and my character after watching my films. At that time, the critics used to be like, 'what kind of a guy is this?' when Yellow Boots came out,” said Anurag.

Anurag Kashyap also said that there was a time when people would come up to him and tell him ‘maine aapki film dekhi (I have watched your film), and he would ask, ‘Kaha dekhi? (Where did you watch it?). “I used to identify with porn. People used to watch my films secretly,” said Anurag.

For the unversed, the 2011 film That Girl In Yellow Boots is a thriller film directed by Anurag Kashyap. It stars Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah, Gulshan Devaiah and others. Meanwhile, Anurag’s unreleased directorial debut film Paanch starred Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastava, Vijay Maurya, Joy Fernandes, and Tejaswini Kolhapure.

