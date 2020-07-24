Anurag Kashyap says public has validation power, Karan Johar can make someone’s career but can't break anyone

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Netizens called out big producers like Yash Raj Films and Karan Johar over nepotism debate. Now, in a recent chat, Anurag Kashyap opened up about the role of audiences in making or breaking a star.

It has been over a month since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the actor continue to remember him through his work. Sushant’s untimely demise rekindled the debate of nepotism in Bollywood. Several enraged fans called out big producers like and Yash Raj Films for favouring star kids in the nepotism debate. Now, sharing his take on the insider-outsider debate, director Anurag Kashyap also spoke in an interview and claimed that it is the audience that holds the ultimate power.

In an interview with NDTV, Anurag said that audience has the validation power and that they can make someone a star or not. Commenting on nepotism in India, the filmmaker-producer said that people run after Taimur Ali Khan for photos since many want to see his photos. He questioned this and said that since childhood people are hyping a kid up. Further, when asked if YRF or Karan Johar have the power to make or break someone’s career, Anurag said that the times have changed now.

Anurag said, “YRF (Yash Raj Films) today is very different from YRF 10 years ago.” Further, talking about Karan Johar, Anurag said that he can surely give a chance to someone and make their career by launching them. But, Anurag also added that he cannot break someone. Anurag said, “A Karan Johar can make somebody's career... by launching in a big film. Because he's not just a filmmaker, he's also a businessman. He understands. But he cannot break anyone.” Anurag also questioned the aspirants lining up outside big houses like YRF and Karan Johar’s Dharma and said that why don’t they line up outside Hansal Mehta’s house.

A Karan Johar can make somebody's career... by launching in a big film. Because he's not just a filmmaker, he's also a businessman. He understands. But he cannot break anyone. Anurag Kashyap

In the same interview, Anurag also claimed that the whole debate on nepotism is 10 year too late. He said that back in the days social media was not present and hence the debate is too late. He claimed, “Outsiders today get more opportunities today than they got 10 years back.” Meanwhile, Sushant’s death had sparked off the ‘Insider-Outsider’ debate. Even Bollywood actress claimed that Sushant’s films like Chhichhore did not get recognition from award shows and Gully Boy bagged all the awards.

ALSO READ Anurag Kashyap reveals he tried his best to sort things out between Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu

Credits :NDTV

Share your comment ×