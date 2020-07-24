Anurag Kashyap says public has validation power, Karan Johar can make someone’s career but can't break anyone
It has been over a month since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the actor continue to remember him through his work. Sushant’s untimely demise rekindled the debate of nepotism in Bollywood. Several enraged fans called out big producers like Karan Johar and Yash Raj Films for favouring star kids in the nepotism debate. Now, sharing his take on the insider-outsider debate, director Anurag Kashyap also spoke in an interview and claimed that it is the audience that holds the ultimate power.
In an interview with NDTV, Anurag said that audience has the validation power and that they can make someone a star or not. Commenting on nepotism in India, the filmmaker-producer said that people run after Taimur Ali Khan for photos since many want to see his photos. He questioned this and said that since childhood people are hyping a kid up. Further, when asked if YRF or Karan Johar have the power to make or break someone’s career, Anurag said that the times have changed now.
Anurag said, “YRF (Yash Raj Films) today is very different from YRF 10 years ago.” Further, talking about Karan Johar, Anurag said that he can surely give a chance to someone and make their career by launching them. But, Anurag also added that he cannot break someone. Anurag said, “A Karan Johar can make somebody's career... by launching in a big film. Because he's not just a filmmaker, he's also a businessman. He understands. But he cannot break anyone.” Anurag also questioned the aspirants lining up outside big houses like YRF and Karan Johar’s Dharma and said that why don’t they line up outside Hansal Mehta’s house.
In the same interview, Anurag also claimed that the whole debate on nepotism is 10 year too late. He said that back in the days social media was not present and hence the debate is too late. He claimed, “Outsiders today get more opportunities today than they got 10 years back.” Meanwhile, Sushant’s death had sparked off the ‘Insider-Outsider’ debate. Even Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut claimed that Sushant’s films like Chhichhore did not get recognition from award shows and Gully Boy bagged all the awards.
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
Anurag K has sold his soul to a devil called KJo
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
needy outsider
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
No.
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
Shut up!! You’ve sold your soul and there is no coming back, clearly!!