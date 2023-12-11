Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ‘taught people about feminism’; calls it a good thing

Anurag Kashyap says Animal has sparked discussions surrounding misogyny. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

By Apoorva Jha
Published on Dec 11, 2023   |  06:35 PM IST  |  328
Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ‘taught people about feminism’; calls it a good thing
Picture courtesy: T Series' YouTube, Anurag Kashyap Instagram

Released on December 1, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was appreciated by many, and notably, the film quickly turned out to be a huge box-office success. Notably, while several cherished the storyline of the movie, a section of the audience also began trolling it, terming it as ‘misogynistic’. 

Related Story

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park

Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap opined on the movie and said that it has ignited several discussions enveloping the topic of misogyny and mentioned that many are being educated today about feminism due to the release of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Read on to find out what else he said.

‘A film like Animal has galvanized more feminists in this country than any other feminist film’: Anurag Kashyap

Animal has lately sparked debates, with several calling the movie ‘misogynistic’ due to certain scenes in the film, including Ranbir Kapoor’s character asking Triptii Dimri’s character to lick his shoe. Following the controversies, Anurag Kashyap has now opined on it and opposed the opinions of trollers, saying that the film has sparked several discussions surrounding misogyny and has educated several about feminism. 

“You need a provocateur in a society for people to understand. More people were taught feminism because of Animal and the discussions around it. Why are you scared of a provocateur?” He shared with OTT Play and added that as a filmmaker, he himself has made attempts to make ‘uncomfortable’ films.

Furthermore, the filmmaker said that the movie had ignited discussions enveloping misogyny, which is ‘good’. He also added that ‘only a handful of people’ watched movies that they considered to depict feminist views. “A film like Animal has galvanized more feminists in this country than any other feminist film. It has created more discussion around misogyny than any other film. So it is doing something good,” he shared.

Advertisement

About Animal

The movie had a theatrical release on December 1, boasting a promising star cast with Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor featuring in crucial roles. Furthermore, the plot of the movie surrounds the distorted relationship between a father and a son, and it has been directed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

ALSO READ: Animal Overseas Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor led massive blockbuster closes in on Rs 200 crores after 10 days

Advertisement
About The Author
Apoorva Jha

From Jab We Met to Ghajini, Apoorva Jha obsesses over Hindi movies. After having completed her BA and PG

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor isn't ‘selfish’; recalls how he helped her on set
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Is Triptii Dimri part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Spirit? Animal actress reacts
5

Latest Articles