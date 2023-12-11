Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ‘taught people about feminism’; calls it a good thing

Released on December 1, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal was appreciated by many, and notably, the film quickly turned out to be a huge box-office success. Notably, while several cherished the storyline of the movie, a section of the audience also began trolling it, terming it as ‘misogynistic’.

Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap opined on the movie and said that it has ignited several discussions enveloping the topic of misogyny and mentioned that many are being educated today about feminism due to the release of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Read on to find out what else he said.

‘A film like Animal has galvanized more feminists in this country than any other feminist film’: Anurag Kashyap

Animal has lately sparked debates, with several calling the movie ‘misogynistic’ due to certain scenes in the film, including Ranbir Kapoor’s character asking Triptii Dimri’s character to lick his shoe. Following the controversies, Anurag Kashyap has now opined on it and opposed the opinions of trollers, saying that the film has sparked several discussions surrounding misogyny and has educated several about feminism.

“You need a provocateur in a society for people to understand. More people were taught feminism because of Animal and the discussions around it. Why are you scared of a provocateur?” He shared with OTT Play and added that as a filmmaker, he himself has made attempts to make ‘uncomfortable’ films.

Furthermore, the filmmaker said that the movie had ignited discussions enveloping misogyny, which is ‘good’. He also added that ‘only a handful of people’ watched movies that they considered to depict feminist views. “A film like Animal has galvanized more feminists in this country than any other feminist film. It has created more discussion around misogyny than any other film. So it is doing something good,” he shared.

About Animal

The movie had a theatrical release on December 1, boasting a promising star cast with Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor featuring in crucial roles. Furthermore, the plot of the movie surrounds the distorted relationship between a father and a son, and it has been directed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

