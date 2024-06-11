Anurag Kashyap says Taapsee Pannu asks him 'Zinda ho', Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls 'regularly'; reveals how friends helped him battle depression

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to depression and alcohol addiction.

Anurag Kashyap has been quite vocal about his struggle with depression and alcohol addiction. The actor who was in that trap for almost two years has now recovered and the man is all and about thanking people who helped him throughout. In a recent interview, the seasoned filmmaker spoke about how his friends from the industry were constantly checking on him while he recovered.

Anurag Kashyap on his daughter’s efforts during his depression years

While speaking to Zoom, the Gangs of Wasseypur director shared how his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap taught him a lot of things and some other people too, “pushed me into therapy, and even my friends and partners have been there.”

Anurag who worked with Nawazuddin Siddiqui on movies like Raman Raghav 2.0, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Haddi said that the actor keeps a constant check on him.“Nawazuddin regularly messages me inquiring about my health, (asks me) ‘bhai aap thik ho? Kuch chahiye toh nahi…(brother, are you ok? Do you need something?)’”, Kashyap revealed.

Mentioning his Manmarziyaan actress Taapsee Pannu, the seasoned filmmaker shared that she also makes sure to call time and again. “Taapsee Pannu calls me and the first thing she says is, ‘zinda ho? Kaise chal raha hai? Health kaisa hai? (Are you alive? How are things going on? How is your health?)’”, the Ugly director added.

Did you know Anubhav Sinha threw away alcohol bottles out of Anurag Kashyap’s house?

In the same interview, Anurag called Anubhav Sinha ‘incredible’ for how he checks on him about how much is he smoking or drinking. The filmmaker also recalled, “Once he came, he and my daughter got together and threw away all the (alcohol) bottles.”

Not just these, there were filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and Vikramaditya Motwane along with Anurag’s wife Ishika who also kept on following up on his well-being. Anurag added, “Sudhir Mishra, he went out of his way to book me into a place to fix me. There are people in my life who I am grateful for. (Vikramaditya) Motwane, Ishika, is always concerned and wanting to make sure I am fixed.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

