Anurag Kashyap shares he had to take 'antihistamine' after fan gifted bag of marijuana; says 'It’s perception'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Anurag Kashyap is known for giving breaks to new talents and championing independent voices. Throughout his career. he has made films on different subjects that are considered off-road. In a recent interview, the Mukkabaaz director spoke about how he has to face people's perception of him being a smoker. He recalled an incident of a fan gifting him a bag of marijuana.

In an interview on the Flip the Script with Shubra podcast, Anurag Kashyap spoke about the time at the Toronto International Film Festival when a fan gifted him a bag of marijuana. He said, "I was in Toronto for the festival, and somebody came and said, ‘I’ve got a nice gift for you’. He had a wrapped bag, with flowers on it. And because I’m allergic to it, I can smell it from a distance. I said, ‘What’s in that bag’. He said, ‘Something you’d love’."

Kashyap continued, "I opened the bag, and he had rolled joints in it.” Anurag told the man to take the marijuana away immediately. “I said, ‘What’s wrong with you? Take it away from me, take the smell away’. I had to take an antihistamine immediately. It’s that bad for me. But it’s perception. I can’t change that.”

The director revealed that he gets serious asthma attacks after smoking but people still call him 'ganjedi' and 'nashedi.'

Anurag Kashyap on Maximum City being shelved

In an interview with The Washington Post, Kashyap revealed that Netflix backed out of his three-part series Maximum City. The series was based on Suketu Mehta's book of the same name and its shelving took a physical toll on him. The director stated that he started drinking heavily and had two heart attacks after that. He said, “It was my best work. I’ve never done such honest, important work.” Kashyap then added, "Maximum City was where all my energy went. I was heartbroken. I totally lost it",

Workwise, his directorial venture Kennedy had its world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The film stars Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat in lead roles.

