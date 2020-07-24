Anurag Kashyap on old video of Kangana supporting him post Bombay Velvet failure: She always stood by me

As the war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Kashyap is getting intense by the day, a throwback video has surfaced wherein the Queen actress was seen defending the filmmaker.

has certainly opened a can of worms with her bold statements against some celebrities lately. Besides, her sharp comments on nepotism debate have also brought her at loggerheads with Anurag Kashyap. In fact, Kashyap recently emphasised that he doesn’t recognise the new version of the Queen actress who allegedly abuses her directors and shortens her co-stars’ roles. And while this war of words has been turning intense, a throwback video has been doing the rounds on Twitter wherein Kangana was supporting Anurag.

In the video, the Panga actress was seen defending the filmmaker post the failure of his 2015 release Bombay Velvet during her conversation with Irrfan. The two are seen discussing Bollywood industry and how toxic it becomes at times. During the conversation, Kangana cited the example of Bombay Velvet and spoke about how the audience and film critics turned venomous towards Kashyap and called it quite heartbreaking.

“I can say one thing. His intention was to make a sincere film for you all. It doesn’t always happen. Sabhi chook jaate hai, hum bhi chook jayenge kabhi (Everyone misses the mark, we will also miss at some point). But I want to know what is so frustrating that everyone is just out to kill one person. This is one thing I would like to change about our industry - they get too personal with comments, gossip and reviews,” Kangana was quoted saying in the video.

While the video is going viral on micro-blogging site Twitter, Anurag replied to the same and admitted that Kangana did stand by his side always. He also emphasised that he isn’t the actress’ enemy. “Absolutely she did. She always stood by me. I am not her enemy. You all are. The people who are using her are,” Anurag tweeted.

Absolutely she did . She always stood by me . I am not her enemy . You all are . The people who are using her are . https://t.co/SsM4tsUbEs — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 23, 2020

