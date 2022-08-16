Anurag Kashyap shares PIC with ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj, calls them 'two pillars'

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He has directed several movies including Manmarziyaan, Saand Ki Aankh, Gangs of Wasseypur, and others. He is currently busy promoting his upcoming venture Dobaaraa. Kashyap is quite active on social media and often shares his life on Instagram with his loved ones. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Anurag shared a photo with his ex-wives.

Anurag Kashyap shared a picture with Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj. While sharing the post, he wrote, "My two pillars..". As soon as he posted the snap, Anurag and Aarti's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap reacted to it and commented, "iconic". For those not aware, Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj were married from 1997 to 2009 while, the director and Kalki were married from 2011 to 2015. Fans showered love on Anurag Kashyap's post and dropped sweet comments as well in the comment section.

Check Anurag Kashyap's post here:

Talking about his upcoming directorial Dobaaraa, the film marks Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap’s third collaboration after Manmarziyaan and Saand Ki Aankh. The movie is said to be a new-age thriller. It is slated to hit the screens on August 19 this year. Interestingly, apart from Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa will also mark Taapsee’s reunion with Pavail Gulati. To note, Taapsee and Pavail had earlier shared the screen in Anubhav Sinha’s 2020 release Thappad. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s ATHENA.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap says it 'bothers' him when someone accuses him of something inappropriate