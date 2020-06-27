  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Anurag Kashyap shares throwback pictures of him meeting with Quentin Tarantino

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recalls getting a chance to meet Quentin Tarantino in 2010 and that he "hung out" with the Hollywood maverick.
6733 reads Mumbai
Anurag Kashyap shares throwback pictures of him meeting with Quentin TarantinoAnurag Kashyap shares throwback pictures of him meeting with Quentin Tarantino
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Anurag took to Instagram and shared a string of photographs from the Venice Film Festival organised by La Biennale di Venezia and the Cannes Film Festival.

He shared several pictures of himself along with Vikramaditya Motwane, Kalki Koechlin, Gulshan Devaiah and Guneet Monga among many others.

Alongside the image, he wrote: "2010 @labiennale #thatGirlinYellowBoots ..Throwback courtesy @ishikamohanmotwane who was still learning how to click pictures. Also the honeymoon for the photographer and her husband @motwayne after a spectacular showing at the @festivaldecannes the same year for ‘Udaan'.

"I remember doing back to back ads to take the whole team to Venice. And @guneetmonga organised a house for all to stay in. It was I think twenty of us or more and a was a full party at Venice2010 with all of us.

"The best time we've had at a film festival in a very long time. This is also when we met the Tarantino, on my birthday and all of us hung out with him. He was the head of the jury that year."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2010 @labiennale #thatGirlinYellowBoots ..Throwback courtesy @ishikamohanmotwane who was still learning how to click pictures. Also the honeymoon for the photographer and her husband @motwayne after a spectacular showing at the @festivaldecannes the same year for Udaan . @guneetmonga @vasanbala @kalkikanmani @gulshandevaiah78 @_naren @benedmusic @pujasarup @gulshandevaiah78 #thanikachalam . I remember doing back to back ads to take the whole team to Venice . And @guneetmonga organised a house for all to stay in. It was I think twenty of us or more and a was a full party at Venice2010 with all of us. The best time we’ve had at a film festival in a very long time . This is also when we met the Tarantino , on my birthday and all of us hung out with him. He was the head of the jury that year . Thank you @ma_zhuxi .. what memories ...

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10) on

He recently shared a picture of actor Ranbir Kapoor from "Bombay Velvet" and said that the actor reminded him of Bollywood's original "showman" Raj Kapoor.

Kashyap took to Instagram, where he shared a black and white still from the film. The image has Ranbir along with actor Satyadeep Misra, whom Kashyap called young Iftikhaar.

"Love this picture from Bombay Velvet Ranbir here reminds me of Raj Kapoor and @instasattu is like a young Iftikhaar," Kashyap wrote.

Also Read Anurag Kashyap reveals Ranbir Kapoor reminds him of Raj Kapoor as he shares a still from Bombay Velvet

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement