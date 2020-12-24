Anurag Kashyap shares UNSEEN pics with birthday boy Anil Kapoor as he wishes his 'most healthy competitor'

After their promotional spat for the film, Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to wish Anil Kapoor on his 64th birthday and also penned a heartfelt note.

Anil Kapoor has completed another year round the sun and has multiple reasons to celebrate today. The actor's first Netflix film AK vs AK releases today and co-star and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wished the actor with a series of unseen photos. After their promotional spat for the film, Anurag took to Instagram to wish Anil Kapoor on his 64th birthday and also thanked him for inspiring him in several ways.

In the photos, we get to see Anurag and Anil in the early 2000s at a press launch of a film which never got made. He also penned a heartfelt note which read, "Today when #AKvsAK is releasing .. I want to put out these pictures of our launch of the most prized AK ( Allwyn Kalicharan) the film that never got made , and @motwayne and #AvinashSampat made it the basis for the ever experimental, genre defying Motwane’s yet again “FIFTH FILM by VM”.. all I want to say is Thank you Mr @anilskapoor .. the most secure (insecure actor) human being , who just does not know how to give up, who always challenges himself and also you(me) to be your best and always wants to come out on top."

He added, "The man who today at 64 or is it 65 , is the most healthy competitor, is as hungry as he was when he started out. The man who can teach you so much about how to make the best out of what you have . He , who is not afraid to be vulnerable, to laugh at himself and to put himself out there in ways no one else does . A true Janbaaz like @vasanbala says . Thank you AK sir for inspiring me and pulling me out of my lethargy and reluctance and pushing me to do my best . A very very Happy Happy Birthday to you Young Man and endless love . #AkvsAk on @netflix_in today . Circa 2003."

Take a look at Anil and Anurag's blast from the past:

