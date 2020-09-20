  1. Home
Anurag Kashyap strongly reacts to accusations made by Payal Ghosh, says 'Allegations against me are baseless'

Anurag Kashyap has responded to allegations levelled by Payal Ghosh in an interview. Calling it baseless, Anurag has hit back at Ghosh for dragging names of other women in it.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: September 20, 2020 01:24 am
On Saturday evening, actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her. In an interview with ABN Telugu, she opened up on an incident where Anurag allegedly opened his zip and forced himself on her saying that it is okay. She asked the Prime Minister and PMO to take action against the filmmaker while claiming that opening up on this might harm her. Kangana Ranaut supported her on twitter as she joined netizens who demanded Anurag's arrest in the light of allegations. Finally, the filmmaker has reacted to the accusations strongly calling it "baseless."

In a series of tweet, written in Hindi, the filmmaker has claimed that he has never indulged in such inappropriate behaviour nor does he encourage this behaviour. His tweets read, "What happened, you took a long time to attempt to silence me. No problem. In an attempt to silence me, you said too much dragging other women in it, being a woman yourself. Should have shown some respect, madam! Right now, I will only say that all the allegations levelled against me are baseless. Also, while putting allegations at me, dragging other actresses and the Bachchan family was a bad move. Yes, Madam, I have been married twice. If that is a crime, then I accept it. I have fallen in love many-a-times and I accept it."




"Be it my first wife, second, or any lover, or any actresses I have worked with, or girls who work in my team, or be it any woman I met in isolation or in public, I have never indulged in any inappropriate activity with them nor do I encourage it. Rest whatever happens, I will see. The truth of the matter is clearly visible in your video, rest I only have love and prayers for you. I am sorry for replying to your English text in Hindi."

