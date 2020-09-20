Anurag Kashyap strongly reacts to accusations made by Payal Ghosh, says 'Allegations against me are baseless'

Anurag Kashyap has responded to allegations levelled by Payal Ghosh in an interview. Calling it baseless, Anurag has hit back at Ghosh for dragging names of other women in it.

On Saturday evening, actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her. In an interview with ABN Telugu, she opened up on an incident where Anurag allegedly opened his zip and forced himself on her saying that it is okay. She asked the Prime Minister and PMO to take action against the filmmaker while claiming that opening up on this might harm her. supported her on twitter as she joined netizens who demanded Anurag's arrest in the light of allegations. Finally, the filmmaker has reacted to the accusations strongly calling it "baseless."

In a series of tweet, written in Hindi, the filmmaker has claimed that he has never indulged in such inappropriate behaviour nor does he encourage this behaviour. His tweets read, "What happened, you took a long time to attempt to silence me. No problem. In an attempt to silence me, you said too much dragging other women in it, being a woman yourself. Should have shown some respect, madam! Right now, I will only say that all the allegations levelled against me are baseless. Also, while putting allegations at me, dragging other actresses and the Bachchan family was a bad move. Yes, Madam, I have been married twice. If that is a crime, then I accept it. I have fallen in love many-a-times and I accept it."

क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

बाक़ी मुझपे आरोप लगाते लगाते, मेरे कलाकारों और बच्चन परिवार को संग में घसीटना तो मतलब नहले पे चौका भी नहीं मार पाए।मैडम दो शादियाँ की हैं,अगर वो जुर्म है तो मंज़ूर है और बहुत प्रेम किया है , वो भी क़बूलता हूँ । चाहे मेरी पहली पत्नी हों, या दूसरी पत्नी हों या २/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

या कोई भी प्रेमिका या वो बहुत सारी अभिनेत्रियाँ जिनके साथ मैंने काम किया है , या वो पूरी लड़कियों और औरतों की टीम जो हमेशा मेरे साथ काम करती आयीं हैं , या वो सारी औरतें जिनसे मैं मिला बस , अकेले में या जनता के बीच -३/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

मैं इस तरह का व्यवहार ना तो कभी करता हूँ ना तो कभी किसी क़ीमत पे बर्दाश्त करता हूँ । बाक़ी जो भी होता है देखते हैं । आपके विडीओ में ही दिख जाता है कितना सच है कितना नहीं , बाक़ी आपको बस दुआ और प्यार ।आपकी अंग्रेज़ी का जवाब हिंदी में देने के लिए माफ़ी । — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

Also Read: Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her; Kangana Ranaut joins netizens to ask for arrest

"Be it my first wife, second, or any lover, or any actresses I have worked with, or girls who work in my team, or be it any woman I met in isolation or in public, I have never indulged in any inappropriate activity with them nor do I encourage it. Rest whatever happens, I will see. The truth of the matter is clearly visible in your video, rest I only have love and prayers for you. I am sorry for replying to your English text in Hindi."

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×