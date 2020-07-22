Anurag Kashyap takes a jibe at Kangana Ranaut's fans after being called out for an old video on 'outsiders'

A few netizens have called out Anurag Kashyap after an old video of the filmmaker talking about 'outsiders' went viral on social media. He has now hit back at them including the fans of Kangana Ranaut through a tweet.

At a time when debates and controversies related to the nepotism row have created a stir in the film industry, an old video of Anurag Kashyap has gone viral on social media. In the video, the filmmaker talked about how the big families in Bollywood were once insecure because of which they did not let the outsiders come into the industry. Not only that but Anurag had also mentioned that he had struggled hard himself concerning this entire matter.

This video was then shared by a Twitter user who accused the filmmaker of attacking and being in denial of the Bolly Families vs Outsiders issue. Many other fans of the actress also called him out on social media regarding the same. Anurag has now taken a jibe at those targeting him and shared a tweet in which he terms them as fools and asks them to watch the entire video. Not only that but the filmmaker also adds that he was talking about the 90s era when it was required to make spaces for outsiders.

Check out his tweet below:

यह ट्वीट साबित करता है की भक्त बेवक़ूफ़ और बे-दिमाग़ हैं । यह जो मैं बात कर रहा हूँ यह 90 के दशक की बात कर रहा हूँ जब बाहर वालों के लिए जगह बनानी पड़ती थी । IT सेल में बेवक़ूफ़ों पूरा देखो , पूरा बीस मिनट फिर बात करो । https://t.co/T34H7ustWB — Anurag Kashyap (anuragkashyap72) July 21, 2020

Anurag Kashyap had recently indulged in a war of words with Ranvir Shorey that also caught the attention of the netizens. It all happened when the latter shared a tweet that reads, “So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-Bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the “system” for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?” Post that Anurag Kashyap asked him to explain the meaning of the tweet and also to name those about whom he is talking about. This further escalated when certain Twitter users hit out at the filmmaker.

