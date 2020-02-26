Anurag Kashyap at Thappad screening: Half our problems would be solved if Home Minister Amit Shah says 'sorry'

Thappad's special screening was held on Tuesday night which saw Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Anubhav Sinha and Pavail Gulati in attendance.

Anurag Kashyap is known for his unfiltered opinions and great stories. The filmmaker, who has often expressed his concern with the current government in power, was at it again when he was present for a screening of starrer Thappad. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film's trailer has struck a chord with many while doing its work of conveying a social message. The film's special screening was held on Tuesday night followed by an important discussion which also saw Anurag Kashyap participate.

Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Anubhav Sinha and Pavail Gulati were present for the discussion during which the cast spoke about the film's story line and how Pavail's character does not apologise to his wife (played by Taapsee) till the end despite slapping her in public. To this, Taapsee revealed that it was well thought-out and there is a reason why he doesn't apologise.

During this discussion, Anurag also quipped and commented on the current unrest in the national capital with regards to the CAA protests. The filmmaker said, "Duniya mai humari aadhi problems solve ho jaayenge agar home minister sorry bol de toh.. kitni problems solve ho jaayenge." (If our home minister apologises..so many problems will be solved). The filmmaker's comment was received with some applause as it left many in splits. Check out the video below:

Thappad is slated to release on 28 February and this is Taapsee's second film with Anubhav Sinha after Mulk. Will you be watching Thappad this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

