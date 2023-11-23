Anurag Kashyap to soon start teaching in Kerala? Here’s what filmmaker has to say

Anurag Kashyap is known for the films he makes. Looking at his impressive filmography, it won’t be wrong to say that he’s good at his job. However, apart from directing and screenwriting for films and shows, he is also keen on educating people about the art of filmmaking. In a recent interview, he revealed that he’s going to teach soon.

Anurag Kashyap to start teaching filmmaking in Kerala

While in a podcast with the host Shubra Aiyappa on Flip The Script With Shubra, Anurag Kashyap spoke about his future plans. During the podcast, the host asked the filmmaker if he had a personal goal or aspiration that he wanted to fulfill. Sharing about it, he said that there are a lot of things on his bucket list that he wants to do. Two of which are spending a lot of time reading and teaching filmmaking to aspiring youth.

“Which is now going to materialize because I’m going to teach at Kottayam, Kerala. I like to mentor young filmmakers,” he divulged. The Gangs of Wasseypur director further shared a personal anecdote about his driver and his son and how he helped the latter advance in his career and fall in love with graphic novels.

The actor said, “My driver came to me and said, ‘Mere bete ka kuch karo (Help my son)’. My driver’s son is highly educated. He went to BITS. I called him over, asked, ‘Kya karna hai (What do you want to do)’? His interest was creative, so I started giving him graphic novels. I told my driver to leave his son to me. Now his son is so into graphic novels and he’s reading the kind of novels that you won’t find in India. Suddenly, he’s so into it, and he’s going in a different direction. I love doing that. I have access to these things that I want to share with people and say, ‘Chal aaja, tereko corrupt karta hoon(Come, let’s corrupt you)’,” Kashyap concluded.

Anurag Kashyap’s work front

Black Friday, Dev.D, That Girl in Yellow Boots, The Lunchbox, Masaan, and Udta Punjab are some of the films he has been associated with. He has also acted in movies like Gulaal, I Am, AK vs AK, Kuttey, and Haddi, among others.

