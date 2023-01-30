Anurag Kashyap tries to do Shah Rukh Khan's hookstep from Jhoome Jo Pathaan as he celebrates Pathaan's success

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is currently gearing up for the release of Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. The film stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in lead roles. On Sunday, it was revealed that Vicky Kaushal is also a part of Kashyap's film. He will be essaying the role of a DJ. Amid busy promotions, the ace filmmaker was seen flaunting his cool moves while grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from the blockbuster film Pathaan.

During his latest appearance, the paparazzi were seen asking Anurag to comment on Pathaan's monstrous success. He said that he has already reacted to the same. He said, "Itna kuch toh already keh chuka hu. Khush hai hum log. Dance ka step nahi aata varna main dance karke batata." He then sings the song and tries to do SRK 's hook steps. The filmmaker is seen enjoying himself while dancing to the tunes of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Have a look:

Anurag Kashyap reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Anurag is all praise for Shah Rukh and the entire team of Pathaan. Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. Salman Khan is seen making a starry cameo appearance in the Siddharth Anand directorial. Anurag watched the film on the first day and he couldn't stop gushing over SRK's good looks and action avatar.

The paparazzi caught the director outside a theatre and asked him about his review. Kashyap said, "yaar dekho Shah Rukh Khan itna haseen, itna sundar kabhi laga nahi hai to hum to usko dekhne aaye the aur dil khush ho gaya. Aur khatarnaak action hai, Shah Rukh ke liye pehli baar aisa role hai, mujhe nahi lagta hai unhone is tarah ka action pehle kabhi try kiya hai. Film me ek song hai ek baad me aata hai par khatarnaak action hai. John aur Shah Rukh ka action bahut khatarnaak hai."

He was also asked if Pathaan was different from SRK's earlier films. He replied, "Ye us tarah ki film nahi hai. Ye bilkul alag film hai. Ye War aur Tiger us zone ki film hai. Shah Rukh ko is tarah ki film karte hue pehli baar dekha. Par kya body banaya hai unhone, khatarnaak banayi hai."

Meanwhile, Anurag's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is slated to hit theatres on February 3.