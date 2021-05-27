Anurag Kashyap undergoes angioplasty; Filmmaker now recuperating

Anurag Kashyap who had wrapped up shooting for and Pavail Gulati starrer DoBaaraa in March this year, underwent angioplasty recently. According to mid-day, Anurag opted for angioplasty after experiencing a mild chest pain. A source informed them that an angiography revealed a few blockages in Anurag's heart, because of which the filmmaker was soon admitted to the hospital. For now, he has been advised to rest for a week before he starts working again. Kashyap’s spokesperson even confirmed the news to mid-day, and added that Anurag is currently recovering.

Meanwhile, post production on DoBaaraa is going on in full swing. The film was officially announced in February, and went on the floors in March. Anurag had posted a picture with his leading lady when they had started shooting for the film and had captioned the image as, “And we restart #DoBaaraa .. with all our love to all the haters”. The makers are describing Dobaaraa as a film that will make one wonder everything that revolves around them, questioning the reality that they are in.

Taapsee too had announced the film’s wrap on Instagram with a picture with the filmmaker. “23 days of pure honest energy on set and it’s a wrap! #Dobaaraa. And on that parting note a bet is placed, the content of that bet shall be disclosed later but for now just know if I win, he will have to do another film with me of my choice and if he wins, in the next movie we do together, I shall not argue with him on set. Point being, nevertheless, u shall see us together once again,” she wrote.

Credits :mid day

